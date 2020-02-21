WRESTLING
IHSA Individual State Finals
A day after 33 area wrestlers embarked on state title journeys in Champaign, five still have their dreams alive entering the second day of competition, all in Class 1A.
Coal City's reigning state champion Daniel Jezik advanced to the semifinals at 195 pounds, where he will take on Dixon's Sebastian Quintana Friday. Jezik's teammate David Papach advanced to the semis at 160 pounds and will wrestle Tolono Unity's Pate Eastin.
Peotone's Paul Keane, who has one state title and a pair of second-place finishes, won his first two matches and will take on Heyworth's Levi Neuleib Friday for a spot in Saturday's 120-pound title match.
Bishop McNamara's Caleb Magruder advanced to the semifinals for the second-straight year, doing so at 126 pounds. His opponent Friday is Harvard's Nik Jimenez.
Daniel Gutierrez will represent the Dwight Trojans in semifinal action in the 145-pound weight class against Anthony Federico of Althoff.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Momence 61, Grant Park 60
Momence came out on top in a razor-thin battle with the Dragons thanks to a Jaden Walls jumper with seven seconds left.
Walls led the way with 13 points, Johnnie Williams scored 12, Jhett Anderson scored 11 and Haven Roberts chipped in with 10 for Momence in the win.
Clayton McKinstry was a bright spot for Grant Park despite the narrow loss. He scored a game-high 22 points and knocked down six 3-pointers along the way. Andrew Fulk added 13 points and Troy Reynolds had 11 points.
Central 54, South Newton (Ind.) 40
The Comets did a nice job of spreading things around in a comfortable win over South Newton on the road in Kentland, Ind.
Thirteen separate players contributed offensively for Central, led by 10 points from Caleb Toberman. The Comets improved to 17-9 with the victory.
Trinity 95, Faith Christian 41
The Eagles opened up the Association of Christian Schools International Tournament with a resounding victory against their opponents from Dixon.
Max McCleary and Cameron Larson each tallied a game-high 14 points, while McCleary added an insane 22 rebounds. Ben Green had 11 points and eight assists and Ben Adamson also scored 11 points.
