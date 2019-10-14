MONDAY
BOYS GOLF
Class 1A El Paso-Gridley Sectional
Three local golfers will advance to the state finals as individuals after Monday’s El Paso-Gridley Sectional.
Watseka’s Lukas Ball shot a 77 to secure a tee time at the state meet. Grant Park’s Ryan Dulin will join him after shooting a 79, and Beecher’s Eric Stasko shot an 81 to earn a spot of his own.
Beecher finished sixth as a team, Grant Park took second, and Peotone came in 12th in the team competition.
GIRLS GOLF
Class 1A St. Bede Sectional
Beecher’s Emily Hayhurst and Peotone’s Karli Borsch advanced as individuals to the Class 1A state finals with rounds of 84 and 89, respectively, at the St. Bede Sectional.
The Bobcats finished sixth as a team, and Dwight took 11th place.
SOCCER
Class 1A Iroquois West Regional
Beecher 4, Bishop McNamara 0
Trent Myers scored twice to help keep the Bobcats’ season alive with a regional quarterfinal win against the Irish.
Gage Beck scored one goal and had one assist, Zach Gorkowski scored once, and Jason Janz and Ethan Short had one assist apiece in the victory.
The Bobcats will square off with Manteno in the semifinal round today in Gilman.
Class 1A Coal City Regional
Coal City 9, St. Francis de Sales 1
The Coalers exploded for nine goals, highlighted by a hat trick from Colin Meece, to advance to the regional semis against Illinois Lutheran on Wednesday.
Keegan Johnson added two goals for Coal City, and Bobby Milne, Luke Hawkins, Levi Counterman and Craig Alstott scored one goal apiece in the victory.
VOLLEYBALL
Herscher 2, Pontiac 0 (25-12, 25-15)
The Tigers continued their rampage Monday with a two-set win against Pontiac, which improved their season standing to 25-1 overall.
Mady Rogers had five kills and seven digs in the victory, Claudia Huston added six kills and three aces, and Jordan Pierce had 12 assists.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Watseka 0 (25-16, 26-24)
The Warriors dropped to 15-10-1 overall on the season with a two-set loss to the Falcons.
Raegann Kochel had nine kills in the loss for Watseka, Meredith Drake set up nine assists, and Claire Curry had nine digs.
St. Anne 2, Hoopeston 0 (25-20, 25-15)
The Cardinals didn’t have much trouble knocking off the Cornjerkers in nonconference action Monday.
Brandi Chase had nine kills, 11 assists and five digs. Kenzie Nicholson recorded four kills, five aces and two blocks. Grace Langellier had six kills, six digs and an ace, and Emily Greene added 22 digs.
SATURDAY
SOCCER
Class 1A Hoopeston Regional
Grant Park 5, Watseka 0
The Dragons scored two goals before halftime then closed with a second-half hat trick from Clayton McKinstry to end Watseka’s season and advance to the regional semifinals against Herscher on Wednesday in Hoopeston.
Ethan Damler and Sawyer Loitz scored one goal apiece in the first half and McKinstry scored three times in the second half. Ayden Delaney had one assist.
VOLLEYBALL
Grace Christian 2, Dwight 0 (25-19, 25-14)
The Trojans were no match for the Crusaders despite a strong, 21-dig performance from Jordan Schultz. Kayla Kodat added 14 digs and six assists, and Alexis Thetard had 11 digs and three kills in the loss.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda Classic
Prairie Central 2, Iroquois West 0 (25-16, 25-11)
The Raiders were handed a quick, two-set loss at the P-B-L Classic on Saturday.
Shelby Johnson had three kills and five digs in the loss for Iroquois West. Emma Lopez had six assists, and Estefany Andrade added six digs.
Milford 2, Iroquois West 0 (25-10, 25-8)
The Bearcats were far too much for the Raiders to handle in a quick, two-set win.
Caley Mowrey led the way for Milford with eight kills and five blocks in the victory, Kaylee Warren added 20 assists and five aces, and Sam Conley had eight digs. Emma Lopez had four assists and four digs in the loss for Iroquois West.
Milford 2, Prairie Central 1 (27-25, 25-23, 15-11)
The Bearcats bounced back from a close loss in the opening set to take down Prairie Central.
Caley Mowrey had 16 kills and four blocks in the win, Kaylee Warren set up 28 assists, and Jakki Mowrey made 19 digs.
Milford 2, Lexington 1 (22-25, 35-33, 15-9)
Milford struck again in another hard-fought win to secure third place at the P-B-L Invite.
Caley Mowrey had 21 kills and three blocks, Kaylee Warren set up 37 assists, and Emmaleah Marshino had 24 digs in the marathon win.
Beecher Volleyball Tournament
Beecher picked up four wins and never lost on the way to a first-place finish at the Beecher Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
The Bobcats earned wins against LeRoy (25-22, 25-9), Morgan Park (25-10, 25-5), Fieldcrest (25-13, 22-25, 15-7) and Morris 26-24, 25-15) to secure their championship.
Morris finished in second place, and Fieldcrest took third.
FOOTBALL
Milford-Cissna Park 40, Pawnee 8
Penn Stoller threw for 187 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 95 yards and another touchdown, as the Bearcats improved to 7-0 overall this season.
Angel Salinas rushed for 96 yards and one touchdown and caught two passes for 38 yards and a second touchdown. Keegan Boyle caught two passes for 76 yards and two scores, and Nick Allen caught a 73-yard touchdown pass.
SWIMMING
Andrew Invite
Bradley-Bourbonnais finished fifth out of 10 participating schools at the Andrew Invite in Tinley Park. Elizabeth Noble was the lone winner for the Boilermakers, taking first place overall in the diving competition.
