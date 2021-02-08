BOYS BASKETBALL
Milford 49, Watseka 47
In a battle of two perennial Iroquois County heavyweights, the Bearcats pulled one out at home by the skin of their teeth Saturday to move to 4-1 on the year.
Luke McCabe led the Bearcats in scoring for the second game in a row with 16 points. Trey Totheroh had 12 points, four rebounds and four assists. Trace Fleming anchored the defense with five rebounds and a pair of blocks.
Drew Wittenborn and Brayden Haines had 12 points each for the Warriors’ balanced attack, with all of Wittenborn’s points coming on four 3-pointers. Jordan Schroeder pitched in 10 points.
Herscher 53, Reed-Custer 43
The Tigers rebounded from an opening-night loss to Central with a double-digit Illinois Central Eight Conference win as the Comets fell in their first game of the year.
Joe Holohan carried the Tigers with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Bascom Jackson hit a trifecta of 3-pointers and scored 10 points. Cody Lunsford had 7 points.
Sophomore Lucas Foote was sensational for the Comets, leading the team with 22 points, including five 3-pointers. No other Comet had more than 4 points. Hayden Wollenzein was one of three Comets with 4 points and had 10 rebounds.
Homeschool Resource Center 53, Trinity 52
The Eagles fell a point short in their quest for another Illinois Christian Conference Tournament title in a game that was decided by a point or less at the end of each quarter.
Ethyn Graham’s 23 points led the Eagles, followed by Ben Green and his 15 points. Carter Stoltz had 10 points and eight rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Trinity 50, Arthur Christian 28
Trinity did bring home one ICC trophy as the girls team had little difficulties during their dominant weekend to give the program its second straight conference tournament championship.
Sara Haller was well balanced with 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and five seals. Veronica Harwood neared a double-double with 10 points and nine boards.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47, Cissna Park 34
The Timberwolves hosted some of their stiffest Sangamon Valley Conference competition Saturday afternoon and couldn’t overcome a sluggish offensive start.
Mikayla Knake had 14 points and five rebounds to lead Cissna Park. Kenadee Edelman and Addison Seggebruch had 7 points apiece.
Fieldcrest 59, Dwight 21
After winning their first two games, the Trojans were handed a lopsided loss during the weekend to the mighty Knights.
Nellie Rieke and Destiny Drapeau each had 7 points to lead the team, and Rieke hauled in a team-best 12 rebounds. Trojans’ leading scorer Kayla Kodat was held in check with 5 points.
Bishop McNamara 34, Central 32
The Irish had to sweat out a tight one in their season opener in a game in which neither team ever could break free but traded plenty of leads.
Natalie Prairie had 16 points in defeat for the Comets. Kamryn Grice had 8 points and 16 rebounds. No stats for Bishop McNamara were available.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
ONU 100, St. Francis 97 (OT)
In perhaps their most thrilling game of the season, the Tigers scored revenge on St. Francis’ overtime win in December with one of their own Saturday.
The Tigers scored 52 points in the second half to force overtime, where they kept momentum and improved to 8-3 on the year and 7-1 in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Senior guard John Contant poured in a career-high 42 points to lead the Tigers. Alex Gross had 18 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks. Cade Chitty went for 16 points and eight boards, and CJ Smith added 15 points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ONU 78, No. 13 St. Francis 73
The women’s team also avenged a December loss with an upset against the 13th-ranked Saints and now sits at 10-3 and 6-2 in the CCAC.
Five Tigers scored between 10 and 15 points, led by 15 points from Karina Smits. Kennedy Johnson was right behind her with 14 points to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and five steals. Zanna Myers had 11 points, and Caroline Boehne (13 points) and Kaitlyn Clark (10 points) gave the Tigers a boost off the bench.
WOMEN’S SWIM & DIVE
Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament
The Tigers took home their third KCAC title in as many years with a dominant showing in the water during the weekend, with their 913 points more than double second-place Midland University.
Karla Islas and Megan Schroeder each won two individual events. Islas was on an additional three first-place relay teams, and Schroeder was on a pair. In total, six Tigers won multiple events between solo and relay competition.
MEN’S SWIM & DIVE
Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament
On the men’s side, the Tigers brought the third-place trophy back to Bourbonnais, with Midland taking the men’s title.
Connor Harrison, Nicholas Klenner and Mason Beall each won a pair of races. They were joined by Alejandro Evreinoff-Salinas to give the Tigers four swimmers with at least three top-three results.
