Golf file
Maksim Koval

BOYS GOLF

Manteno 182, Grant Park 203, Momence 253

Manteno opened its golf season with victories over both the Dragons and the Redskins to begin the year 1-0. Jace Nikonchuk led the Panthers with a 43, followed by teammates Wes Dwyer (45), Jayson Singleton (47), Brody Shepard (47) and Logan Bukowski (47).

