THURSDAY
BOYS SOCCER
Kankakee 8, Rich Township 0
Kankaee improved to 4-0 and 2-0 in the SouthWest Suburban Conference. Ricardo Cruz and Carlos Lopez had two goals each to lead the Kays. Alexis (Patto) Cruz continued his hot-streak, totaling one goal and two assists. Antonio Campos, Noah Lacy and goalkeeper Kevin Quinones each scored one goal.
Herscher 6, Coal City 2
Kaden Parmley and Jaden Jaime each scored two goals to lead the Tigers. James Holohan had one score with three assists. Luis Parra added a goal and Connor Thorsten had two assists. Goalkeeper Tucker White tallied seven saves behind the net.
Luke Hawkins and Keaton Stroner had one goal each to help pace the Coalers offense. Caleb Figueroa had one assist and Carter Macaluso hauled in 18 saves.
Beecher 3, Bishop McNamara 0
Beecher outscored the Irish 3-0 in the second half to earn the victory. Wences Baumgartner and Nate Diachenko each had one goal and an assist to help lead the Bobcats. Tyler Kramer added another score while Jimmy Kypuros grabbed a team-high 10 saves behind the net.
Goalkeeper Carter Levesque recorded eight saves to lead the Irish.
Reed-Custer 2, Manteno 1 (PKs)
Reed-Custer improved to 3-3 on the season with a comeback win in Illinois Central Eight action. Danny Kuban scored off an assist by Christian Koca to lead the Comets. Goalkeeper Stephen Condreay totaled six saves.
Gannon Adamson scored the lone goal to lead the Panthers. Ben Froeschle contributed one assist.
Grant Park 9, Unity Christian Academy 0
Rylan Heldt recorded another hat-trick to help lead the Dragons to a dominant shutout victory. Emilio Sandoval and Tyler Hudson contributed two goals apiece. Brayden Heldt and Blake Brown added one score each. Hudson also had a team-high three assists while Luke Horn hauled in two saves to earn the clean sheet behind the net.
Bismarck-Henning 5, Watseka 4
Caiden Brassard and Narciso Solorzano each led Watseka with two goals apiece. Solorzano contributed two assists and David Bell had one assist.
St. Anne 8, Central 0
Freshman Christopher Adame scored a team-high three goals to go along with an assist to help lead the Cardinals. Logan Tolly had two goals and three assists. Julian Chagoya, Reece Curtis and Ricardo Villegas each added one goal apiece. Brigham Hays chipped in three assists and goalkeeper Logan Anderson grabbed six saves.
No individual stats were available for Central.
VOLLEYBALL
Cissna Park 2, Ridgeview 0
Cissna Park improved to 5-0 on the season with a 25-8, 25-6, straight-set victory over Ridgeview. Addison Lucht and Tricia Karas each had four aces to pace the Timberwolves. Brooklyn Stadeli had seven kills and Mikayla Knake contributed 16 assists. Morgan Sinn had eight digs.
Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Illinois Lutheran 0
GS-W grabbed a 25-22, 25-14, straight-set win to improve to 2-3 overall. Hannah Frescura led the Panthers with 11 assists, four kills, one dig and an ace. Maddie Olsen contributed four kills and an ace. Jessica Dominguez had eight digs and two assists. Hannah Balcom chipped in four kills and one dig.
Watseka 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0
Watseka claimed a 25-15, 25-20, straight-set victory over P-B-L. Megan Martin led the Warriors with eight kills and one block. Elena Newell had 25 assists and Brianna Denualt totaled 12 digs and one ace. Lauren Tegtmeyer added seven kills while Ella Smith contributed 10 digs.
Beecher 2, Donovan 0
Beecher grabbed a 25-2, 25-10, two-set victory over the Wildcats.. Kayla Eickmann led the Bobcats with 11 assists, seven aces and two digs. Abby Sippel tallied four digs and two assists. Lola Eckhardt recorded eight kills and two blocks.
No individual stats were available for Donovan.
Peotone 2, Streator 1
After dropping the first set 27-29, Peotone battled back to win the next two sets 25-19, 25-15, to earn a third-set tiebreaker victory over Streator. Brooke Gwiazda totaled 16 kills and five blocks to pace the Blue Devils. Mackenzie Strough added 25 assists and Marissa Velasco tallied five kills. Ashley Veltman and Mady Kibelkis each contributed two blocks.
Salt Fork 2, Iroquois West 1
Salt Fork handed the Raiders a 25-6, 25-13, straight-set loss. Kynnedi Kanosky led Iroquois West with three aces, three kills, two assists and one dig. Aubrey Wagner had two digs, one kill and an ace. Madi Scheurich chipped in three digs and two kills.
Herscher 2, Lisle 0
Herscher claimed its second win of the season with a 25-16, 26-24, victory over the Lions. Kennedi Huston, Ella Gessner and Jillian Laird each had three kills apiece to lead the Tigers. Elise Kukuck recorded six digs and four aces.
Coal City 2, Wilmington 0
Coal City secured a 26-24, 25-22, straight-set win over the Wildcats. No individual stats were available for the Coalers.
Lexi Liaromatis led Wilmingotn with a team-high 15 digs, followed by teammates Bella Reyes (10 digs) and Breanna Horton (8). Jaylee Mills had five blocks and three kills.
Manteno 2, Reed-Custer 1
Manteno edged the Comets 25-22, 23-25, 25-17, in comeback fashion. Drew Hosselton led the Panthers with 11 kills, seven digs and three aces. Reese Eldridge recorded 10 kills and four digs. Makayla Myrick totaled eight digs, which was one more dig than teammate Ava Pequette.
BOYS GOLF
Manteno 169, Coal City 175
Manteno improved to 4-0 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play and 9-1 overall this season. Jayson SIngleton carded a team-low 40 to pace the Panthers. Jace Nikonchuk shot a 41, followed by teammates Wes Dwyer (43) and Logan Bukowski (45).
Ryland Megyeri earned medalist honors with a meet-low 39 to lead the Coalers. Luke Crater and Ryne Phelan each contributed 45’s. Jack Varnak shot a 46.
Andrew 169, Bradley-Bourbonnais 174
Max Lamore fired a team-best 41 to help lead the Boilermakers in their defeat. Alex Mann carded a 43 and Thomas Offill and Cody Freitas each chipped in 45’s.
WEDNESDAY
GIRLS GOLF
Bradley-Bourbonnais 176, Stagg 189
All four of the Boilermakers top golfers shot below a 50. Madelyn Duchene fired a team-best 42 to lead Bradley-Bourbonnais. Danica Voss shot a 44 while teammates Gabby Hubbs and Kate Cailteux each shot 45 apiece.
Watseka 240, Milford N/A, Donvaon N/A, Tri-Point N/A
Jasmine Essington claimed medalist honors with a 53 to help lead the Warriors. Layla Holohan shot a 59, which was three-strokes better than teammate Sophie Simpson. Alyssa Waugh and Juliann Newman each contributed 66's.
Kristyn Lucht led Milford with a 63, followed by teammates Gracie Gregory (66) and Molly Harms (69).
Layla Lou Walters paced Donovan with a team-best 65. Ainsley Urban shot a 68.
Cali Statler finishen with a 65 to lead the Chargers.
BOYS GOLF
Manteno 176, Bradley-Bourbonnais 189
All four Manteno golfers shot in the 40's to help swing past the Boilermakers. Logan Bukowski earned medalist honors with a 40 to lead the Panthers. Jace Nikonchuk finished with a 43 and Brody Shepard carded a 46. Jayson Singleton shot a 47.
Max Lamore led the Boilermakers with a 42, followed by teammates Alex Mann (45), Spencer Frey (50) and Thomas Offill (52).
Beecher 165, St. Rita 184
Beecher kept up its winning ways with a 19-stroke victory over St. Rita. Jake Graniczny, Trevor Stout and Peyton Serafin each earned a share of medalist honors with 41's to help lead the Bobcats. Vinny Messana and Brandon Moffit each carded 42's.
Watseka 185, Milford 189, Donovan 214, Tri-Point N/A
Watseka improved to 18-6 on the season. Austin Marcier once again led Warriors by earning medalist honors with a meet-low 41. Hagen Hoy fired a 43 and Brayden Ketchum shot a 47. Ethan Snow finished with a 54.
Adin Portwood led the Bobcats with a 46, followed closely by teammates Payton Hardwood and Salym Estes who each shot 47 apiece. Owen Halpin chipped in his season-low with a 49.
Griffin Walter shot a team-best 50 to pace the Wildcats. Brenden Hennieke totaled a 51 while Carter Ponton added a 56. Ty Miller shot a 57.
Tri-Point was no apart of team scoring due to not having enough golfers. Coltyn Done and Cole Bruner each shot 54 apiece to lead the Chargers.
VOLLEYBALL
Grant Park 2, Iroquois West 0
Grant Park won in two sets, besting the Raiders 25-14, 25-16. Brooke Veldhuizen led the Dragons with nine digs, eight kills and six blocks. Delaney Panozzo had 10 kills, six digs and two blocks. Alejandra Maldonado tallied 14 digs, eight points and two aces. Paige Tavoletti chipped in nine assists.
Madi Scheurich recorded five digs, four kills, three aces and three points to pace Iroquois West offensively. Shea Small added four digs, three kills, one point and an ace. Kynnedi Kanosky totaled nine assists and one kill.
