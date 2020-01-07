BOYS BASKETBALL
Momence 74, Peotone 72
Jared Espino’s last-second tiebreaker made all the difference for Momence in a dramatic win against the Blue Devils on the road.
Momence’s Jaden Walls and Peotone’s Nick Scroppo personified the back-and-forth duel with 25 and 26 points, respectively, and Dayquain Hughes-Bell chipped in with 13 points for Momence in the victory.
Mason Kibelkis scored 17 points for the Blue Devils in the loss.Watseka 53, Beecher 33
Conner Curry and Drew Wittenborn paired up with 15 points apiece for the Warriors in a comfortable win on the road against the Bobcats.
Duane Doss was the lone bright spot for Beecher with a game-high 18 points in the loss.Bismarck-Henning 56, Milford 46
The Bearcats were unable to hand the unbeaten Blue Devils their first loss of the season as B-H improved to 17-0 with a road win at Milford.
Nick Allen led the ‘Cats with 15 points in the loss.G-SW 57, R-C 52 (OT)
The Panthers finally put together a winning push in overtime to take down the Comets in Braidwood.
Chris Bexson led the way for G-SW (9-7) with 20 points and seven steals, and Connor Steichen added 15 points in the victory.
Blake Foster led the Comets with 19 points and seven rebounds in the loss.Home School Resource Center 64, Trinity 56
The Eagles’ first loss of the 2019-20 season came from a surprising source as HSRC delivered the upset and dropped Trinity to 16-1 overall.
Max McCleary reached a milestone in spite of the loss, scoring his 1,000th career point along the way. He finished with 21 points and eight rebounds.Central 59, Grant Park 48
Jacob Shoven scored nine unanswered points in the fourth quarter to help the Comets dash away from the Dragons and pick up a win on the road.
Shoven scored 12 of his team-high 20 points in the fourth quarter as the Comets rallied to victory.
Troy Reynolds led the Dragons with 13 points in the loss. Andrew Fulk added 12, and Travis Fick scored 11.GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kankakee 76, Thornwood 56
Ambranette Storr turned in another electric performance for the Kays, scoring 35 points and snaring 11 rebounds as they improved to 18-4 overall this season.
Avery Jackson added 19 points, 10 rebounds and five steals in the victory, and Imani Williams flirted with a quadruple-double with 14 rebounds, 10 assists, 10 steals and seven points.Watseka 53, Tri-Point 24
A 10-point, 10-rebound double-double from Kennedy McTaggart led the way for the Warriors as they improved to 12-5 on the season in a blowout win against the Chargers.
Kinzie Parsons tied Tri-Point’s Kyra Cathcart with a game-high 13 points in the win. The loss dropped the Chargers’ overall record back below the .500 mark at 8-9.Trinity 58, Homeschool Resource Center 23
The Eagles improved their season standing to 13-2 overall with a decisive conference win against HSRC.
Reilly Dersien led the way with 24 points for Trinity, and Sara Haller added 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.Beecher 54, Central 23
The Bobcats improved to 13-5 with a commanding win at home against the Comets.
Kaylie Sippel led the way for Beecher with 14 points in the one-sided affair.Reed-Custer 66, Flanagan-Cornell 33
Daniele Cherry and Jaden Christian put up 17 points apiece as the Comets doubled up the Falcons on the road in Flanagan.
Madie McPherson added 10 points for Reed-Custer in the victory.
