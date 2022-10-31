IHSA Class 1A Elgin Harvest Christian Sectional

Boys race

Harvest Christian Academy totaled 64 team points to help earn the Elgin Harvest Christian Sectional title. Herscher claimed the best area finish by placing ninth out of 19 teams with 249 team points. Manteno finished in 13th place (378 team points), followed by Beecher in 14th place (402) and McNamara in 15th place (404).

