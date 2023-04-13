SOFTBALL
Dwight 17, Midland 0 (4 Innings)
Madi Ely tossed a no-hitter with nine strikeouts and one walk in a complete game effort to help lead the Trojans. Averi Jury collected three singles, three RBIs and three runs scored. Samantha Harsh went 2-for-2 with a double, RBI and three runs scored. Taylor Heath had two triples and two RBIs.
Coal City 2, Manteno 1
Coal City improved to 13-2 and 6-0 in Illinois Central Eight Conference with a win over Manteno. Abby Gagliardo smacked an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning to help walk off Manteno and lead the Coalers at the plate. Makenzie Henline had an RBI single. Khloe Picard contributed a single and a run scored. Masyn Kuder claimed her 11th win on the mound in a complete game effort, surrendering one unearned run on four hits with two strikeouts.
Jaz Manau paced the Panthers with a double. Lily Bivona went 1-for-3 with a single and a run scored.
Reed-Custer 7, Lisle 2
Halie LaGrange tossed seven innings, giving up two runs on three hits with eight strikeouts to help earn the win on the mound and lead the Comets. Grace Cavanaugh had an inside-the-park homerun to along with a single and two RBIs. Mya Beard went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Jessica Janopoulos drove in two runs off a double.
Central 17, Grant Park 2 (4 Innings)
Emma Skeen drove in three runs off two singles and two drawn walks to help lead the Comets at the plate. Anna Winkel went went 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and a run scored. Paityn Rosenbrock contributed a single and a drawn walk to help total three RBIs. Sydney Jemar claimed the win on the mound, giving up four hits and two earned runs with four strikeouts in a complete game effort.
Brooke Veldhuizen, Molly Markland, Bella Malkowski and Grace Fick each collected singles to help pace the Dragons at the plate. Delaney Malkowski chipped in an RBI in two plate appearances.
Herscher 6, Peotone 1
Herscher improved its record to 10-1 and 5-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a five-run victory over the Blue Devils. Addy Whitaker had a three-RBI triple to help lead the Tigers’ offense. Zoey Fleischauer earned the win in a complete game effort, allowing two hits and one unearned run with eight strikeouts and two walks. Allie Decman recorded a single and two drawn walks.
Mady Kibelkis totaled one double, one single and one RBI to help pace the Blue Devils at the plate. Sophie Klawitter had a single.
Beecher 18, Donovan 0 (4 Innings)
Ava Olson drove in three runs on three hits, including a homerun to help lead the Bobcats at the plate. Kamryn Koontz went 4-for-4 with three doubles and four RBIs. Abby Sippel went 3-for-4 with two doubles, five RBIs and three runs scored. Abby Papas claimed the win, giving up three hits and zero runs with eight strikeouts in a complete game effort.
Makayla Dietrich and Laylah Lou Walters collected one single each to help pace the Wildcats.
Beecher 17, Donovan 0 (4 Innings)
Skyler Murdoch went 1-for-2 with a triple, four RBIs and one run scored to help lead the Bobcats’ offense. Molly Vladika, Taylor Norkus and Alexa Gilva each contributed two hits, two RBIs and one run scored. Ava Lorenzatti threw three perfect innings and Lorenzatti also collected four hits and two RBIs at the plate.
Donovan failed to record a single hit against Beecher. Paiton Lareau suffered the loss on the mound, giving up 16 hits and 17 runs (eight earned) with one walk over four innings.
Lockport 7, Bradley-Bourbonnais 6 (9 Innings)
Bradley-Bourbonnais lost on a walk-off in extra innings. Ellie Haggard went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a double to help pace the Boilermakers. Natalie Johnson went 2-for-4 with a homerun and a single.
LeRoy 16, Iroquois West 0 (4 Innings)
No individual stats were available for the Raiders.
BASEBALL
Coal City 2, Manteno 1
Braden Reilly barreled an RBI single to help walk off Manteno in the bottom of the seventh inning and lead the Coalers at the plate. Reilly also claimed the win on the bump, surrendering seven hits and one unearned run with two strikeouts in a complete game effort. Tanner Wallace had two singles in three plate appearances. Jim Feeney chipped in a single and a run scored.
Grant DeRose went 2-for-3 with a run scored to help pace the Panthers. Ryan Young smacked a double while Wes Dwyer and Jeremiah Renchen contributed one single each.
Beecher 14, Kankakee 8
Beecher exploded for a 12-run first inning to help best Kankakee and improve to 4-6 overall. Zachary Gorcowski went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored to help lead the Bobcats at the plate. Nathan Diachenko collected three singles, two RBIs and three runs scored. Rio Llamas went 3-for-4 with tow doubles, three RBIs and one run scored. Trevor Stout hurled six innings, giving up 11 hits and eight runs (six earned) with seven strikeouts to help claim the win on the bump.
TJ Prude went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored to help pace the Kays. Ty Alderson recorded a double and a single to help total three RBIs. Jayden Villagomez had an RBI single.
Bishop McNamara 4, Chicago Christian 3
Taylor Fuerst collected an RBI double and a run scored to help lead the Fightin’ Irish with the sticks. Jacob Langellier had an RBI single to go along with a run scored. Dominic Willis chipped in an RBI double. Michael O’Connor earned the win on the bump, surrendering three runs (one earned) on four hits with six strikeouts in a complete game effort.
Dwight 7, Midland 0
Luke Gallet went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer to help lead the Trojans offense. Joey Starks collected a double and a run scored. Terry Wilkey had an RBI-double to go along with a run scored. Tracer Brown chipped in an RBI-triple. Gallet also picked up the win on the mound, giving up four hits and zero runs with eight strikeouts in a complete game effort.
Reed-Custer 11, Lisle 5
Reed-Custer improved its record to 9-2 overall with six-run win over the Lions. Joe Stellano struck out nine and allowed zero runs over six innings of work to help claim the win and lead the Comets. Joe Bembenek led the team’s offense with three hits and four RBIs. Cameron Smith had two hits and two RBIs. Colin Esparza contributed one hit and two RBIs.
Gardner-South Wilmington 11, Trinity 1 (5 Innings)
Gabe McHugh collected two doubles, one drawn walk, one RBI and three runs scored to help lead the Panthers. Logan Conger chipped in two RBIs off two drawn walks. Cale Halpin had a single and drawn walk to help total two runs scored. Halpin also picked up the win, giving up zero runs on one hit and two walks over three innings of work.
Noah Drake recorded a double and a run scored to help pace the Eagles. Max Dickerson had a single.
Central 14, Grant Park 3 (5 Innings)
Luke Shoven drove in five runs off two doubles and a single to help total two runs scored and lead the Comets at the plate. Matthew Luhrsen added three hits, two RBIs and one run scored. Blake Chandler surrendered three runs on four hits with four strikeouts over four innings of work to help claim the win on the mound. Chandler also collected two hits, including a double to help total two RBIs and two runs scored.
Owen Reynolds had an RBI single to hep pace the Dragons at the plate. Cade Lacer and Evan Suprenaunt each contributed a single and a run scored.
TRACK AND FIELD
Reed-Custer Outdoor Meet (Boys)
Manteno, Reed-Custer, Lisle and Illinois Crossroads boys and girls team’s each participated in a four-team meet in Braidwood. The Panthers finished second overall with 81 team points, which was 37 points off first-place finisher Lisle. The Comets placed third with 39 team points.
Jayden Bustos swept the 800-meter (2:29.79) and 1600-meter (5:26.92) distance runs to help lead the Comets. Connor Eggleston won the 100m hurdles (17.31 s) while teammate Danny Kuban added a win in the 300m hurdles (43.13 s)
Kai Pon won the 400-meter (55.10 s) to help lead the Panthers. Logan Ziman added a win in the 3200-meter (11:33.76). Ethan Godsey contributed a first-place finish in the triple jump (12.36 m). Caden Reiter, Declan Markel, Pon and Ziman placed first overall in the 4-by-400-meter relay (3:57.64). Seth McHugh, Zac Carroll, Kevin Arseneau and Ethan Jennings chipped in a win in the 4-by-800-meter relay (11:18.24).
Reed-Custer Outdoor Meet (Girls)
The Panthers finished second overall with 50 team points, which was 51 points off first-place finisher Lisle. The Comets earned third with 34 team points.
Zoe Hassett swept the 100-meter (13.89 s) and 400-meter (1:05.19) dashes to help lead Reed-Custer. Olivia McLaughlin earned first overall in discus (21.50 m).
Sarah Schmidt claimed first in the 100m hurdles (56.51 s), 300m hurdles (56.51 s) and 800-meter (2:56.19) events to help lead the Panthers. Laci Michel added a victory in shot put (6.11 m). Olivia Willis claimed first-place in the 1600-meter (8:39.14) distance run.
GIRLS BADMINTON
Bradley-Bourbonnais 13, Lincoln-Way East 2
Vivian Myrick, Tara DePoister, Kate Spittal, Leslie Lovell, Gabby Hubbs, Maggie Soucie, Avery Nuesse, Rylie Swinford, Rachel Miskis and Sarah Toole each picked up singles victories to collectively lead the Boilermakers. Doubles partners DePoister/Spittal, Hubbs/Swinford and Myrick/Lovell each added doubles victories.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 9, Lincoln-Way Central 5
Vivian Myrick, Tara DePoister, Kate Spittal, Maggie Soucie, Avery Nuesse, Rylie Swinford and Sarah Toole each earned singles wins to collectively lead the Boilermakers. DePositer/Spittal and Myrick/Leslie Lovell contributed wins in doubles play.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
KCC 21, Harper 6 (7 innings)
Curtis McKay collected four hits, including a homerun to help total a team-high four RBIs and lead the Cavaliers’ offense. Braedan MacDonald had a two-run home run. Hayden Stork went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Tyler Thompson drove in three runs off a triple. Trevor Walters chipped in an RBI-triple. Andrew VanOeveren improved to 3-0 on the bump, allowing five runs (three earned) on three hits with four strikeouts over five innings of work.
