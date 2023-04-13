Baseball File Art
Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

SOFTBALL

Dwight 17, Midland 0 (4 Innings)

Madi Ely tossed a no-hitter with nine strikeouts and one walk in a complete game effort to help lead the Trojans. Averi Jury collected three singles, three RBIs and three runs scored. Samantha Harsh went 2-for-2 with a double, RBI and three runs scored. Taylor Heath had two triples and two RBIs.

