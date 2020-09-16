GIRLS GOLF
Dwight 203, Watseka 207, Iroqoius West 218, Seneca 252
The Trojans became the first team to defeat the Warriors this season after besting them by a mere four strokes.
Isabelle Schultz was Dwight’s top shooter, scoring a team-low 44. Kelly Deterding shot a 49, Kendahl Weller carded a 52, and Sophia Anderson shot a 58 to round out the Trojans.
Watseka was led by Natalie Schroeder, who earned yet another medalist honor after carding the lowest score on the evening with 42. Allie Hoy shot a 49, Jasmine Essington finished with 56, and Carolyn Dickte added a 60 to round out the Warriors’ top golfers.
Adelynn Scharp led Iroquois West by shooting a 47. Taylor Talbert shot a 53, McKinley Tilstra shot 55, and Jaidyn Ashline contributed a 63.
For Seneca, Laura Yegge led the way with the only score under 60, carding a 54. Mallory Sobkowich shot 53, Julia Hogan finished with a 65, and Addison Stiegler added a 70.
Milford 227, Cissna Park 259, Central 261
Milford spoiled Cissna Park’s senior night by getting a dominating dub.
Anna Hagan earned medalist honors for the Bearcats by shooting a meet-low 51. Emmaleah Marchino shot 54, Kristen Butler notched a 57, and Alexis Vogel added a 63.
Emily Hylbert shot the only score under 60 for Cissna Park after totaling a 58 on the links. Lauren Kaeb shot 64, followed by Katie Hylbert’s 65 and Haelly Young’s 72.
All four of Central’s top golfers shot in the 60s, resulting in a tough day for the Comets. Kamryn Grice shot 62, Kaylie Warpet shot 64, Jillian Baker carded a 67, and Lizzie Poskin drove it home with a 68.
BOYS GOLF
Milford 191, Central 198, Cissna Park 221
The Bearcats buckled down to get a seven-stroke victory against Central and company.
CJ VanHoveln took home medalist honors for Milford, shooting a 43. Cooper Frerichs and Aaron Banning totaled 49s, and Luke McCabe rounded out the Bearcats’ top shooters with a 50.
Konner Paraday led the Comets after shooting the second best score on the links with a 47. Tyler Grob shot 49, Jay Lemenager shot 50, and Tyler Balthazor added a 52.
All of Cissna Park’s best golfers on the evening shot in the 50s, with Devin Hull leading the way with a 52. Cale Clauss carded a 54, Brayden Bruens finished with 56, and Bryce Sluis added a 59.
