GIRLS GOLF
Dwight 208, Seneca 265
Dwight’s golfers played well at Nettle Creek to take home an impressive victory against Seneca, as the Trojans improved to 3-0 on the season.
Isabelle Schultz led the way for the Trojans, shooting a 51, followed by Kelly Deterding (52), Darien Guyer (52) and Kendahl Weller (53).
Milford 246, Hoopeston 259
Emmaleah Marshino shot a meet-low 58 to take home medalist honors for Milford. Kristin Butler and Anna Hagan each totaled 61s.
BOYS GOLF
Schlarman 189, Milford 191, Hoopeston 238
The Bearcats traveled to Hubbard Trail, where they came up just a few strokes short.
CJ VanHoveln took second place, shooting a 43. Teammate Cooper Frerich followed right behind VanHoveln, carding a 44 to take the third-best finish of Monday’s meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!