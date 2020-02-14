BOYS BASKETBALL
Dwight 63, Iroquois West 56, OT
Four quarters weren't enough for these two Sangamon Valley Conference teams, as the Trojans were victorious in the extra frame Friday.
Three players scored in double-figures for Dwight. Both Brandon Ceylor and Wyatt Thompson totaled 15 points to lead Dwight in scoring. Bryson Connor also added 11 points.
Ryan Tilstra scored a team-high 18 points for the Raiders. Cannon Leonard also pitched in 13 points.
Coal City 64, Lisle 60
The Coalers got the win by edging out Lisle 13-9 in the final quarter. The win puts Coal City in a four-way tie for first-place in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with Lisle, Manteno and Streator.
Austin Pullara scored 20 points to lead the way. Jarod Garrelts and Cade Mueller also managed to finish in double-figures. Garrelts totaled 11 points and Mueller added 10 points.
Beecher 47, Donovan 35
The Bobcats clinched at least a share of second-place in the River Valley Conference with its double-digit win over Donovan.
Duane Doss led Beecher with 16 points and Ryan LeBlanc added 11 points.
Brodi Winge scored 10 points to lead the charge for Donovan in its defeat. Caleb Klecan totaled nine points and Andy Onnen finished with eight points.
Gardner-South Wilmington 74, Tri-Point 51
The Panthers improved to 16-12 overall and 7-4 in the River Valley Conference with their convincing win.
Connor Steichen poured in 25 points and added six rebounds for the Panthers. Nate Wise added 15 points, seven boards, four steals and four assists.
Brian Curling led the Raiders with 18 points. Connor Cardenas and Bobby Mogged had 12 points apiece.
Manteno 65, Peotone 43
Three players finished in double figures for the Panthers in their Rumble on Route 50 win. Robbie Wesselhoff scored a team-high 16 points, Darien Bechard put in 12 points and A.J. Gilliam totaled 10 points.
Mason Kibelkis dropped a game-high 18 points for Peotone. Nick Scroppo totaled 14 points.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 54, Watseka 32
PBL outscored Watseka 19-5 in the second quarter to help lift them past the Warriors.
Drew Wittenborn scored a team-high 10 points for the Warriors. Maddux Rigsby added eight points, including going a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.
