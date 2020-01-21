SATURDAY BOYS BASKETBALL
Dwight 53, Woodland 43
The Trojans took their talents north to the United Center, the home of the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks, and handed Woodland a 10-point defeat in the Windy City.
Lane Thompson had 18 points to lead the Trojans. Brandon Ceyler added 12 points, and Isaac Telford tallied nine points.St. Anne 51, Cissna Park 49
After leading early on, the Cardinals allowed their Sangamon Valley Conference rivals to control the lead for a large portion of the game before storming back in the fourth quarter.
E.J. Hayes and Cortez Baines had 14 points apiece to lead the Cardinals. Brooks Schoon added seven points. No stats were available for Cissna Park.Watseka 62, Grant Park 48
A 15-5 run to open the game led the Warriors to lead most of Saturday’s nonconference road contest by double-digits.
Conner Curry’s 19 points for the Warriors were a game-high, and teammate Drew Wittenborn drilled a game-high five 3-pointers and scored 17 points. Maddux Rigsby added 10 points.
Andrew Fulk led the Dragons with 14 points. Clayton McKinstry had 10 points, and Troy Reynolds added nine points.Argo 56, Bradley-Bourbonnais 53
The Boilers led 16-14, and the score never was more than one possession at the end of any of the four quarters, but the Boilers came up just short on the road Saturday.Owen Freeman and Mark Robinson each had 14 points to lead the Boilers. Gabe Renchen added 12 points.
Trinity 46, Donovan 34
A low-scoring affair early on saw the Eagles take an 18-16 lead to the half before increasing their offensive output and maintaining their defensive standard to improve to 20-1 on the season, giving them a fifth straight season of 20 wins.
Max McCleary led the charge with 13 of his 17 points in the second half to go along with 10 rebounds for the Eagles. Cameron Larson had 10 points and six assists.
Darrien Pocious led Donovan with 15 points, five rebounds and an assist. Andy Onnen had nine points, seven rebounds and a steal.Milford 52, Chrisman 38
The Bearcats opened a 14-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back Saturday.
Trace Fleming, Trey Totheroh and Tanner Sobkoviak each delivered 10 points for the Bearcats.Friday: Beecher 44, Donovan 33
Editor’s note: A technological issue caused a delay in Beecher’s stats. This game was reported in Saturday’s Daily Journal without Beecher’s stats.
Duane Doss poured in a game-high 21 points to lead the Bobcats. Nick Noles added eight points, and Sebastian Linan had five points.
SATURDAY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Watseka 51, South Newton 24
The Warriors were locked in all day Saturday, never allowing their opponents to reach double-digits in any of the four quarters.
Natalie Schroeder went off for 21 points to lead the Warriors. Kennedy McTaggart had 12 points and seven rebounds. Allie Hoy and Kinzie Parsons scored seven points apiece.Illiana Christian 56, Peotone 33
The Blue Devils had a sluggish offensive start with six points in the first quarter and never were able to recover Saturday.
Courtney Burks led the Blue Devils with 12 points. Mae Graffeo had nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks.Milford 48, Cissna Park 21
After a deadlocked 8-8 first quarter, the Bearcats exploded for 20 points in the second frame to run away with a win against their nonconference rivals.
Kaylee Warren led the Bearcats with 14 points, five rebounds and a steal. Anna Hagan had eight points and two steals. Jakki Mowrey and Abby Tovey each scored seven points.
Alexis Seggebruch led the Timberwolves with eight points and two rebounds. Mikayla Knake had seven points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal.Antioch 56, Coal City 35; Plano 43, Coal City 32
The Coalers dropped a pair of contests during the weekend at their Martin Luther King Jr. Shootout.
Madison Emerson totaled 23 points on the day, including 14 points against Antioch. Hayliegh Roach’s 10 points were a game-high against Plano.SATURDAY WRESTLING
Illini Classic (Bishop McNamara)
The Irish had four wrestlers place in the top six of their respective weight classes at the Illini Classic at Lincoln-Way Central.
Donovan Golden led the Irish with a fourth-place finish at 182 pounds. Blain Christie (120 pounds) and Caleb Magruder (126) each took home fifth-place finishes. Luke Christie (138) finished sixth.SATURDAY BOYS SWIMMING
Oak Lawn Invitational (Bradley-Bourbonnais)
The Boilers took home tons of hardware after a strong overall showing led to a second-place finish at the 10-team invitational Saturday.
Isaiah Swilley continued his sensational season on the diving board, taking first place in diving with a score of 431.95. Jake Lehmen earned a pair of golds by winning the 200-yard individual medley (2:15.88) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:09.43).
The Boilers took a first-place in the 200-yard medley relay with the team of Lehman, Zachary Scheiwiller, Garrett Metzger and Ben McDorman (1:14.09).
Ben McDorman (second, 50-yard freestyle; second, 100-yard freestyle), Grey Corbus (second, 100-yard butterfly), Scheiwiller (third, 100-yard backstroke) and Metzger (third, 100-yard butterfly) all finished in the Top 3, as did the 200-yard freestyle relay of Lehmen, Scheiwiller, Corbus and McDorman (second).SATURDAY BOYS BOWLING
IHSA Joliet Regional (Bradley-Bourbonnais)
The Boilers held an early lead before settling for a fifth-place finish of 6,009. Gage Campbell took first-place as an individual (1,287) to advance to Saturday’s Lockport Sectional.
Adam Weedon bowled a 1,227 to finish sixth and also advance.SATURDAY WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Kankakee Community College 92, Moraine Valley Community College 58
The Cavaliers set the tone early with a 31-point explosion in the first quarter and rode that energetic wave to a blowout victory.
Brandi Hudspon ignited the offense with a game-high 32 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Myheaven Parker and Jaida Sherrod each added eight points.
MONDAY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beecher 41, Bradley-Bourbonnais 38
The Bobcats were able to eke out a nonconference win against the largest opponent on their schedule in a tight, low-scoring battle.
Rhiannon Saller went off for 18 points, eight rebounds and two assists to lead the Bobcats. Abby Shepard added seven points, and Margaret Landis scored six points.
Emma Russell led the Boilers with 10 points. Faith Davis had 10 points, and Gaetana Davis added nine points.
Herscher 46, Manteno 31
The Tigers had a well-rounded scoring output that enabled an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory Monday.
Mia Ruder led the Tigers with 12 points. Mya Johanson scored 11 points and Macey Moore scored 10 points.
Emma Riner led the Panthers with 10 points, and Kenna Selk added nine points.
Reed-Custer 55, Coal City 37
The Comets used a late 15-4 run to pull away from their ICE rivals Monday.
Daniele Cherry led the Comets with 17 points. Jaden Christian and Kylie Balgemann each scored 14 points.
Hayleigh Roach scored a game-high 18 points in defeat for the Coalers. Madison Emerson added nine points.
Trinity 45, Westlake Christian 39
The Eagles trailed for most of the first half before making their comeback during the final two quarters.
Veronica Harwood led the Eagles with 16 points and seven rebounds. Reilly Dersien added 15 points and eight boards.
Iroquois West 36, Central 34
In the closest game of the Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament’s first day, the Raiders overcame a 27-24 deficit to nip the Comets by a pair.
Ashton Miller led the Raiders with 12 points. Shea Small scored eight points, and Shelby Johnson added six points.
Hanna Offerman’s 13 points led the Comets. Riley Thompson added seven points.
Watseka 43, Cissna Park 30
Each team held a one-point lead at the end of each of the first two quarters before the Warriors pulled away in the second half.
Kennedy McTaggart led the Warriors with 11 points. Natalie Schroeder and Kinzie Parsons each tallied nine points.
Mikayla Knake led the Timberwolves with 11 points, and Kenadee Edelman added 10 points.
Dwight 43, Momence 26
The Trojans held Momence scoreless through the first wave and kept up the defensive intensity to earn a double-digit win.
Kayla Kodat’s 16 points led the Trojans. Nellie Rieke had a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds. Mikala Bregin and Eden Beier each scored six points.
Kaitlyn Piekarczyk led Momence with 18 points.
Paxton-Bukley-Loda 52, St. Anne 29
The Cardinals were within a couple possessions well into the second quarter before the top-seeded Lions finally put their thumbprint on the game.
Jasmin Toepfer’s 16 points led the Cardinals.
MONDAY BOYS BASKETBALL
Trinity 66, Westlake Christian 55
The Eagles erupted offensively and saw a pair of players record double-doubles Monday.
Max McCleary scored a game-high 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds. Jackson Wade also had a double-double with 14 points and 10 boards. Camerson Larson scored 16 points and dished out seven assists.
Wheeler 29, Grant Park 6
Delaney Panozzo hauled in six rebounds as the Dragons never found an offensive source in Monday’s affair.
