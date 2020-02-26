BOYS BASKETBALL
Grant Park 51 Chicago St. Francis De Sales 49
Grant park got off to a slow start getting down 14-0 to start the game before eventually coming back and winning it thanks to a three-pointer with three seconds left.
Ryan Dulin hit the shot beyond the arc with 3 seconds left on the clock to help send Grant Park to the regional championship game Friday night vs Leo.
Clayton McKinstry led the Dragons with 17 points, Andrew Fulk followed with 15 and Ryan Dulin hit three 3's including the game winner to total nine points.
Gardner-South Wilmington 57, St. Bede 45
The Panthers move on the face Yorkville Christian on Friday after besting St. Bede for three of the four quarters played.
Connor Steichen scored a team-high 21 points while also adding three assists. Chris Bexton added 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Gardner-South Wilmington improves to 20-12 on the season.
Newark 61, Dwight 37
The Trojans struggled offensively in the first quarter totaling just eight points which helped result in the ugly postseason exit.
Brandon Ceylor scored a team-high 13 points, including going 3-for-3 from the free-throw line. Isaac Telford added 10 points in the Trojans defeat.
LeRoy 51, St. Anne 36
No individual stats are available.
