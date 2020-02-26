BOYS BASKETBALL
Grant Park 51 Chicago St. Francis De Sales 49
The Dragons surrendered the first 14 points of the game before storming all the way back, with junior Ryan Dulin sending Grant Park to Friday's IHSA Class 1A St. Francis de Sales Regional Championship, the school's third title game appearance in a row.
Dulin buried a 3-pointer with three seconds left on the clock win it for the Dragons, who will face Leo Friday.
Clayton McKinstry led the Dragons with 17 points. Andrew Fulk followed with 15 and Ryan Dulin hit three 3's, including the game-winner, to total nine points.
Gardner-South Wilmington 57, St. Bede 45
The Panthers made it back-to-back regional title game appearances by knocking off St. Bede in the IHSA Class 1A Somonauk Regional, and like the Dragons, will look to become back-to-back regional champions Friday.
Connor Steichen scored a team-high 21 points while also adding three assists. Chris Bexton added 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
The Panthers will face Yorkville Christian for the regional championship at 7 p.m. Friday.
Newark 61, Dwight 37
The Trojans struggled offensively in the first quarter, totaling just eight points which helped result in their postseason exit with a 15-15 record.
Brandon Ceylor scored a team-high 13 points, including going 3-for-3 from the free-throw line. Isaac Telford added 10 points.
LeRoy 51, St. Anne 36
The Cardinals' bid for a regional plaque ended in the IHSA Class 1A Lexington Regional Semifinal Wednesday.
St. Anne ended the season with a 25-8 record.
