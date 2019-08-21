Boys Golf
Grant Park 187, Manteno 210, Momence 244
Dragons junior Ryan Dulin picked up where he left off last fall and earned medalist honors to help lead Grant Park to a triangular victory at Manteno.
Dulin paced the leaderboard with a 39 in nine holes of action. The Dragons were rounded out by a 45 from Darren Wagner, a 49 from Andrew Fulk and a 54 from Luke Techau.
The Panthers took second on their home turf, led by Avery Taylor’s 44. Brandon Neft shot a 53, Carter McCormick shot a 56, and Eddie Horath shot a 57.
Zane Metz led Momence with a 53. Matt Warren shot a 56, Gavin Ladd shot a 57, and A.J. Horn shot a 68.
