FRIDAY
BOYS GOLF — Watseka Invitational
Grant Park 174, Iroquois West 176, Watseka 186, Milford 198, Donovan 213, Cissna Park 232
In one of the most highly competitive tournaments of the season, freshman Trey Boecker and senior Ryan Dulin each shot a blistering 37 at Shewami Country Club in Sheldon to lead Grant Park to a two-stroke victory over Iroquois West. Travis Fick and Keaton Lacer each shot a 50 for the Dragons.
Kyler Meents and Kade Kimmel were each four shots off the lead and fired a 41 each for the Raiders. Ryan Tilstra was close behind with a 43, and Jack McMillan came in with a 51.
The host Warriors got a 43 from Jordan Schroeder and a 44 from Zachary Hickman to lead the pack, and Adam Norder shot a 47, and Austin Marcier shot a 51.
CJ VanHoveln finished fifth overall and led Milford with a 42. Fellow Bearcats Luke McCabe (51), Cooper Frerichs (52) and Salym Estes (53) were all bunched behind him for the next three spots.
Dalton Anderson’s 50 was the leading score for Donovan, who saw all four scorers finish between 50 and 60. Andy Onnen added a 52, Caleb Klecan was right behind him with a 53, and Weston Lareau shot a 58. Cissna Park’s Devin Hull’s 54 was a stroke better than teammate Bryce Sluis. Cale Clauss shot a 60, and Kahne Clauss carded a 63.
THURSDAY
BOYS GOLF
Kankakee 193, Crete-Monee 235
An extremely well-balanced team effort at Oak Springs Golf Course in St. Anne gave the Kays little to doubt in Southland Athletic Conference action.
Payne Tedford, Connor O’Malley and Nathan Draper each shot a 48 to split medalist honors three ways, and teammate Brendan Mulcahy came in with a 49 to give Kankakee a full lineup of scores under 50.
St. Thomas More 183, Watseka 187
The Warriors (22-6) dropped its sixth match of the year in close fashion at Shewami Country Club in Sheldon.
Jordan Schroeder and Zachary Hickman tied for the squads lowest score with 44. They were followed by Ty Berry’s 49, Mitchell Gaylen’s 50 and Adam Norder, and Austin Marcier each added 53s.
Girls Swim & Dive
Lincoln-Way East 106, Bradley-Bourbonnais 34
Bradley ran into some tough competition, but still found some individual success.
Sam Tomic took home a first-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle (26.94 seconds), as well as a second-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle (5:50.42). Mia Mulder also took home second place in the 100-yard backstroke (1:07.42), and Abby Betterton’s 1:13.36 was good for third in the 100-yard butterfly.
GIRLS GOLF
St. Thomas More 182, Watseka 189
Natalie Schroeder earned medalist honors again this season after carding a 43. Allie Hoy finished with 46, and both Carolyn Dickte and Haley Essington shot 50s to round out the Warriors.
BASEBALL
Trinity 3, Grace Christian 2
Trinity took a pair of wins in a double header against Grace Christian.
In the first game, the Eagles won thanks to walk-off single by Zane Gadbois in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The pitching was strong on both sides. Caleb Kendregan struck out 11 in the win, and Miles Schaafsma sat down seven. Kendregan got tossed five innings, allowing two hits and two runs. Schaafsma allowed six hits and three runs over four and two-thirds innings, walking one.
Trinity 6, Grace Christian 1
In the second game, Grace Christian got on the board in the top of the first inning, but Trinity responded right away with three of the own before taking it 6-1 to complete the doubleheader sweep.
Trinity collected six hits in the win. Clay Gadbois and Trey Blanchette each had two hits to lead the Eagles. Ryan Palmer picked up the win, tossing four innings with seven strikeouts.
The Crusaders played a clean game in the tough loss. They didn’t commit a single error in the field. Matt Love had five chances on the day, the most on the team.
