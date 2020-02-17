WRESTLING
Class 1A Bowen Sectional
A healthy slate of local competitors earned some success at individual sectionals and punched their respective tickets to this year’s individual state meet.
Peotone’s Paul Keane (1st, 120 pounds), McNamara’s Caleb Magruder (1st, 126) and Reed-Custer’s Adell Gamboa (1st, 138) all notched victories for their respective programs and will be riding high heading into the season’s final weekend.
Keane will be joined by Peotone teammates Marco Spinazzola (126 pounds, third place), Kevin Hogan (132, second) and Logan Hartnett (195, third) in Champaign this weekend. Joining Magruder from McNamara are Blain Christie (120 pounds, second place), Luke Christie (138, third) and Donovan Golden (170, third). And other Comets that qualified aside from Gamboa are Ryan Tribble (113 pounds, second place), Bobby Mann (120, fourth), Noah Curl (182, fourth), Kody Marchner (195, second) and Bobby Moorman (220, third).
Coal City, meanwhile, will send its usual boatload of competitors. The Coalers will be represented at the next stage in 11 of the 13 possible weight classes and will be led by five individual sectional champions: Lane Kutemeier at 132 pounds, David Papach (160), Ashton Harvey (170), Daniel Jezik (195) and Gage Leake (220).
Six other Coalers advanced to the state meet as well: Evan Rivera (106 pounds, second place), Mattaeo Blessing (113, fourth), Zach Finch (126, second), Connor Huston (138), Gabe Ludes (145, second) and Logan Miller (285, third).
Wilmington didn’t produce any sectional champions this year, but will be sending Jack Narine (145 pounds, third place) and Nick Gornik (220, fourth) to state.
Class 1A Olympia Sectional
Also in Class 1A, Dwight will send a quartet of wrestlers to vie for an individual state title following strong performances in the sectional round. Led by Daniel Gutierrez, who won a sectional title at 145 pounds, the Trojans will be well represented on the final day of individual competition, as he will be joined by Dillon Sarff (126 pounds, third place), Cade Enerson (160, second) and Samuel Edwards (195, second).
Herscher’s Austin Grise finished fourth at 120 pounds to also qualify.
Class 3A Quincy Sectional
The Boilermakers’ Anthony Lawryn finished well enough at the Quincy Sectional to be the only local representative at the individual state championships from Class 3A.
He finished third in the 106 pound bracket to qualify for a shot at a state title.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Trinity 72, Illinois Lutheran 53
Trinity improved its excellent season standing to 29-2 overall with a convincing win on the road over Illinois Lutheran on Monday.
The Eagles scored early and often on the way to a comfortable 38-18 lead by halftime. Max McCleary led the way with 21 points in the victory, while Ben Green added 15.
Central 62, Reed-Custer 50
Jacob Shoven led the way with 17 points as Central came out on top in a Comets-on-Comets affair in Clifton.
Nate Gray added 15 points and Kyle Peters scored 10 for Central in the victory.
Gage Stamm and Jacob Heisner shared the scoring lead for Reed-Custer with 12 points each in the loss.
Wilmington 75, Momence 47
The afterglow of Momence’s upset victory over Cissna Park didn’t last very long as the Wildcats delivered a thorough beatdown the less than 24 hours later with a win on Saturday.
Trey Shaw led Wilmington with 25 points and eight rebounds in the convincing win, while Ben Kreitz added 13 points and nine boards and Tysen Meents drained four 3-pointers en route to a 16 point performance.
Jasper Jones scored a team-high 21 points for Momence, which seemed to run out of gas after halftime. The Wildcats outscored Momence 48-19 in the second half.
Hoopeston 71, Watseka 59
Hoopeston went off for 26 points in the second quarter to establish a lead it would never relinquish in a win over Watseka.
Brayden Haines led the Warriors with 14 points in the loss, while Jordan Schroeder added 11.
Beecher 51, South Newton (Ind.) 36
Duane Doss accounted for just over half of the Bobcats’ scoring in a convincing nonconference win over South Newton at home in Beecher on Saturday.
Doss accounted for 26 points in Beecher’s wire-to-wire win, while Ryan LeBlanc added 10 points.
Kankakee 82, Christ the King 41
The Kays improved to 22-4 overall this season with a convincing win on Saturday in which they doubled up Christ the King on the road in Chicago.
AJ Storr scored 22 points in just two quarters to lead the Kays and Dovano Clark added 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc after coming in off the bench.
Lavell McIntosh and Deylon Johnson added 11 points each in the win, with McIntosh also grabbing eight rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grace Christian def. Arthur Christian (42-36), Westlake Christian (52-34), Trinity 50-22
The Crusaders continued their outstanding season with a trio of wins at the ACSI Mid-American Region Championship Tournament on Saturday to improve their season standing to a 21-1 overall.
Allie McGuirt led the way in Grace’s 42-36 win over the defending champion, Arthur Christian, with 16 points and nine rebounds, while Alexa Doty added 10 points, 12 boards and six blocks.
Faith Dixon 53, Trinity 34
In other ACSI Tournament action, Trinity suffered a 53-34 loss to Faith Dixon to finish its season. The Eagles put up a 22-7 record along the way.
