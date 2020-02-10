BOYS BASKETBALL
Donovan 43, Grace Christian 23
The Wildcats' defense was in peak form in their road trip to Kankakee on Monday, particularly in a first half that saw them allow just three total points.
"The defense got a lot of stops, and we rebounded the ball really well," Wildcats coach Mason Parks said. "A good bounceback win for us after blowing a fourth quarter lead against Illinois Lutheran [last week]."
Andy Onnen scored a game-high 17 points and three rebounds for the Wildcats. Caleb Klecan provided secondary scoring with eight points, and Brodi Winge did a bit of everything with four points, six rebounds, four assists, a steal and two blocks.
"Brodi Winge played well — he stuffed the stat sheet like he normally does," Parks said. "Andy Onnen was aggressive and knocked down three 3-pointers."
Zach McGuirt led the Crusaders with 15 points, and MJ Lonergan scored six points. Nate Nargang added the other bucket.
Crusaders coach Alan McGuirt credited the Wildcats for being able to develop an early advantage and ride it out for four quarters.
"Donovan jumped out to a big lead, especially in the second quarter, and we were never really able to make a dent," he said. "They were patient on offense and got good looks and took advantage of our turnovers."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coal City 50, Wilmington 38
The Coalers evened their four-game season series with their Illinois Central Eight Conference rivals by winning the most important matchup in postseason action during the IHSA Class 2A Reed-Custer Regional.
Madison Emerson caught fire and led the Coalers with 18 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals. Hayleigh Roach added 12 points, five boards, an assist and two steals. Audrey Cooper chipped in 10 points.
The Coalers (7-21) will play Reed-Custer at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the regional semifinals.
No stats were available for Wilmington. The Wildcats' season ended with a 15-14 record.
Seneca 51, Manteno 18
A 21-point outburst in the first quarter was enough to carry the Irish past the Panthers, who ended their season at 6-23, during the IHSA Class 2A Reed-Custer Regional.
Chloee Boros led the Panthers with six points and a pair of rebounds. Amera Mason had four points and two boards.
Herscher 47, Central 32
The Tigers advanced to the regional semifinal with their second win against the Comets in the past two weeks during the IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Regional. They will take on top-seeded Prairie Central at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Hoopeston.
No stats were available for this game. The Comets ended their season at 13-19.
Hoopeston 41, Bishop McNamara 35
The Irish gave the host Cornjerkers everything they could handle but came up just short, ending their season at 2-27. No stats were available for this game of the IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Regional.
Chicago Christian 62, Momence 11
Momence saw its season end at 6-21 with a first-round regional exit during the IHSA Class 2A Chicago Christian Regional. No stats were available for this game.
Dwight 59, LaMoille 36
The Trojans were nothing short of impressive during the IHSA Class 1A St. Bede Regional, as they improved to 12-13 and advanced to the semifinal against Putnam County at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Kayla Kodat had a game-high 20 points with five assists and five steals. Nora Anderson hauled in a double-double with 18 points and 13 boards. Rylee Farris added nine points.
Grant Park 44, St. Anne 36
The Dragons had their highest scoring output since December and picked a good time to do so, as their victory against the Cardinals advanced them to Tuesday's regional quarterfinal of the IHSA Class 1A Gardner-South Wilmington Regional.
Delaney Panozzo led the Dragons with 17 points and five rebounds. Hadleigh Loitz added 14 points and swiped four steals. Jenna Orange scored eight points and grabbed six boards, and Micaelyn Benson went for five points and eight rebounds.
Grant Park (7-19) will take on host and top-seeded Gardner-South Wilmington at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Cardinals ended their season at 1-33.
Cissna Park 49, Judah Christian 29
The Timberwolves' couldn't have asked for a better start Monday during the IHSA Class 1A Lexington Regional, pitching a shutout in the first quarter on their way to a blowout victory.
Mikayla Knake had 17 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals to lead Cissna Park. Bonnie Russell was also in double figures and flirted with a double-double, going for 13 points and nine rebounds. Kristen Walder added eight points and seven boards.
The win improved the Timberwolves to 7-23 and advanced them to Tuesday's semifinal, when they take on host Lexington at 7 p.m.
Urbana University 66, Iroquois West 36
The Raiders saw their season end on their home floor with an 8-24 record during the IHSA Class 1A Iroquois West Regional. Shelby Johnson led the Raiders with 12 points, and McKinley Tilstra scored eight points. Emma Lopez and Abby Kocher added six points apiece.
Fisher 54, Donovan 42
The Wildcats ended their season at 7-17 with their first-round loss to the Bunnies during the IHSA Class 1A Iroquois West Regional. No stats were available.
Friday: Trinity 57, Home School Resource Center 21 (Friday)
The Eagles cruised to an easy first-round victory with the most convincing of wins Friday during the Illinois Christian Conference Tournament. Reilly Dersien nearly outscored the opposition herself with 20 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Trinity 38, Families of Faith 31
Veronica Harwood scored 12 of her team-high 17 points to lead the Eagles to a conference championship Saturday. Dersien tallied 14 points.
