SOFTBALL
Herscher 14, Peotone 6
Mary Kanak barreled two homers for the first time in her softball career to total four RBIs and help lead the Tigers at the plate. Rylie Hartman went 2-for-2 with a double for an RBI and two runs scored. Mia Ruder recorded a triple while Zoey Fleischauer chipped in a homerun for an RBI. Fleischauer also claimed the win within the circle, giving up nine hits and four earned runs over six innings.
Ashley Veltman went 3-for-4 with a homerun and a triple to total four RBIs and help lead Peotone at the plate. Mady Kibelkis added a single and Layla Johnson contributed a double.
Lockport 8, Bradley-Bourbonnais 3
Libby Spaulding and Ellie Haggard each homered to lead the Boilermakers at the plate. Ally VandenHout and Emmie Longtin contributed one single each.
Momence 11, St. Anne 0 (5 innings)
Sydnee VanSwol and Britta Lindgren recorded two hits each to lead Momence at the plate. Aubrey Ogibovic claimed the win on the mound, giving up two hits and zero runs over five innings of work.
Erica Sirois led the Cardinals with a double.
Central 10, Grant Park 0 (6 innings)
Carly Perzee went 2-for-3 with a homerun for two RBIs and a run scored to lead the Comets. Ella White tallied two singles for two RBIs. Emilie Baker went 3-for-4 with two doubles. White claimed the win within the circle, giving up four hits and zero runs with eight strikeouts over six innings.
Kennedy Marcotte went 2-for-3 with two singles to lead the Dragons. Brooke Veldhuizen and Molly Markland added one single each.
Beecher 15, Donovan 0 (4 innings)
Alyssa Oldenburg went 3-for-3 with a double for a team-high four RBIs to lead Beecher at the plate. Kylie Cook and Caelyn Thorpe contributed three singles apiece. Ava Olson chipped in a double for two RBIs. Cynthia Hon earned the win on the mound, giving up zero hits with five strikeouts over three innings.
Beecher 15, Donovan 0 (4 innings)
Beecher improved to 8-0 overall this season. Cheyanna Stluka went 1-for-1 with a three-run homerun to total three RBIs and help lead Beecher at the plate. Abby Sippel added a single and a drawn walk for two runs scored. Abby Shepard claimed the win on the mound, giving up one hit with five strikeouts over three innings of work.
No individual stats were available for Donovan.
Dwight 10, Midland 0 (5 innings)
Alexis Thetard went 2-for-4 with a two-run homerun and a run scored to lead the Trojans at the plate. Samantha Harsh lasted all five innings on the mound, giving up four hits with eight strikeouts to claim the win. Megan Livingston added two singles while Jordan Schultz chipped in a triple and a single for two RBIs.
Watseka 10, South Newton 0 (5 innings)
Watseka improved to 6-2 overall. Sydney McTaggart smacked two homeruns for a team-high five RBIs to lead the Warriors at the plate. Brianna Denault had two hits, including a solo homerun. Allie Hoy had two hits for two runs scored and an RBI. Caitlin Corzine claimed the win on the mound, giving up three hits and zero runs over five innings pitched.
Reed-Custer 13, Lisle 5
Grace Cavanaugh led Reed-Custer's offense with three hits and two RBIs. Delaney Bruciak and Mya Beard had two hits each. Halie LaGrange totaled seven strikeouts to help earn the victory on the mound.
Gardner-South Wilmington 16, Tri-Point 4 (5 innings)
Bella Vice had three hits for three RBIs to lead the Panthers at the plate. Jayden Buchanan earned the victory within the circle, giving up zero hits over four innings. Aspen Lardi added two hits for two RBIs. Hannah Balcom chipped in two RBIs off one hit.
No individual stats were available for the Chargers.
Gardner-South Wilmington 16, Tri-Point 0 (3 innings)
Ashley Frideres had two hits for three RBIs to lead the Panthers. Jayden Buchanan earned the win on the mound, giving up one hit with three strikeouts over two innings pitched. Buchanan also added two hits. Hannah Frescura tallied two hits for two RBIs.
Trinity 28, Christian Liberty 0 (4 innings)
Trinity totaled 19 hits in the victory. Kendall Jackson had three hits for six RBIs to lead the Eagles. Elena Shols went a perfect 5-for-5 with four RBIs. Tori Wells had three hits for four RBIs. Kneiley Smith claimed the win within the circle, giving up two hits with nine strikeouts over four innings.
BASEBALL
Bishop McNamara 7, Chicago Christian 0
Landon Provost went 4-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Irish at the plate. Brady Bertrand recorded nine strikeouts over six innings to help claim the win on the mound. Caden Martin went 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Iroquois West 3, Fisher 0
Aiden Tilstra went 2-for-3 with a double and a homerun for two RBIs to lead the Raiders at the plate. Lucas Frank added two singles while Rylan Pheifer chipped in a double. Izzy Alvarez earned the victory on the bump, giving up zero hits over two innings of work.
Illinois Lutheran 15, Grace Christian 11
Caleb Dandurand went 3-for-4 with a double and four runs scored to lead the Crusaders. Braden Dandurand had a double and a single in three plate appearances. Miles Schaafsma tossed three and two-thirds innings, giving up six hits and five earned runs with five strikeouts.
Beecher 6, Gardner-South Wilmington 2
Duane Doss and Quinton Allen each contributed two hits to lead Beecher at the plate. Jacob Graniczny had a double and a drawn walk for a run scored. Graniczny earned the win on the bump, striking out 12 in six innings of work.
Gabe McHugh went 2-for-4 with a double to lead the Panthers. Garret Grant smacked a homerun for two RBIs. Ethan Mack chipped in four stolen bases off two singles.
Reed-Custer 4, Lisle 3
Joe Stellano, Jake McPherson, Joe Bembenek, and Kyle Highland contributed one hit each to lead the Comets at the plate. Stellano also tossed a complete game, striking out nine to help earn the victory on the mound.
Momence 12, St. Anne 9
Aidan Wood went 2-for-3 with a double and a single to lead Momence at the plate. Sam Petersen added two singles for two RBIs and a run scored. Wood also claimed the win on the mound, giving up four hits and one earned run over four innings.
Eric Savoie went 2-for-3 with a team-high four RBIs to lead the Cardinals at the plate. Dalton Anderson added two hits for three runs scored and two RBIs. Francisco Cintora went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Dwight 5, Midland 4
Ryan Turner went 2-for-3 with a homerun for four RBIs and a run scored to lead Dwight at the plate. Jack Duffy and Drew Anderson had one single each. Terry Wilkey claimed the win on the bump, giving up two hits and zero runs with seven strikeouts over three innings of work.
Trinity 20, Christian Liberty 0 (3 innings)
Caleb Kendregan went 3-for-3 with a double for a team-high five RBIs to lead the Eagles at the plate. Gage Fann had two single for three runs scored and an RBI. Trent Schultz went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI. Fann claimed the win on the bump, giving up one hit with five strikeouts over three innings.
Trinity 8, Christian Liberty 5
Caleb Kendregan went 4-for-4 with a temple for two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Eagles. Trent Schultz had three hits for two RBIs and a run scored. Maximus Dickerson earned the win on the bump, giving up one hit and zero runs over four innings pitched.
Milford 11, Gibson-City-Melvin-Sibley 1 (5 innings)
Milford improved to 7-2 overall. Chase Cluetter drove in five runs off a three-run homerun and a double to lead the Bearcats at the plate. Nick Warren earned the win on the mound, giving up one hit and one run over five innings of work. Adin Portwood had two singles.
Peotone 18, Herscher 1 (5 innings)
Connor Janik went 4-for-5 with a double and a homerun for five RBIs and four runs scored to lead the Blue Devils at the plate. Brock Krska had a double for an RBI and three runs scored. Ryan Marsh chipped in a single for two RBIs. Austin Massat tossed four innings, giving up four hits and one earned run with seven strikeouts to help earn the victory on the mound.
Tyler Murray and Clay Schultz recorded two singles each to lead Herscher at the plate. Hayden Johnson had a single.
Central 6, Grant Park 3
Luke Shoven and Amarion Paxton each contributed one homerun to lead the Comets at the plate. Shoven also earned the win on the bump, giving up one hit and zero runs over three innings.
Sawyer Loitz went 2-for-4 with a double and a homerun to lead Grant Park at the plate.
GIRLS SOCCER
Herscher 6, Coal City 0
Katelyn Borschnack poured in a team-high four goals to lead the Tigers. Elise Kukuck added two scores and an assist while Brooke King, Molly Huizenga, Emma Haugen, and Ally Meyer contributed one assist each.
Melody Hamerla snagged 11 saves behind the net to lead Coal City.
Reed-Custer 6, Beecher 3
Reed-Custer outscored Beecher 3-1 in the second half to help earn the victory over the Bobcats. No individual stats were available for the Comets.
Brooke Jerkatis scored a goal off an assist by Alyssa Dillinger to lead Beecher. Lennon Loonam added a score off an PK kick. Zamara Killis chipped in a goal off an assist by Jerkatis. Taylor Killis tallied 10 saves behind the net.
BADMINTON
Bradley-Bourbonnais 8, Lincoln-Way Central 7
Vivian Myrick, Kate Spittal, Leslie Lovell, Laura Tejero all claimed individual victories in singles to lead the Boilermakers. Doubles partners of Tara DePoister/Spittal, Hanna Thompson/Tejero, and Myrick/Gabby Hubbs each contributed doubles victories.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Paxton-Buckley-Loda Quad Meet
Milford claimed fourth overall with 60 teams points, which was 77 points off first-place finisher Urbana. Tri-Point claimed fifth with 57 team points.
Spencer Wells led Milford with a first-place finish in the high jump (1.97 m).
Bobby Mogged led the Chargers by placing first overall in the 110-meter hurdles (15.61 s) and 300-meter hurdles (41.95 s). Mogged's finish in the 300-meter hurdles set a new school record. Mihreteab Gilleland added a victory in the 3200-meter distance race with a time of 11 minutes and 38 seconds.
Coal City Dual Meet
Coal City bested Peotone 87-30 to claim first overall.
Keton Stroner led the Coalers by claiming two first-place finishes in the 400-meter dash (1:05) and 800-meter distance race (2:30). Landin Benson won the 200-meter dash (25.8 s). Ethan Scrogham added a win in the 3200-meter distance race (13:48). Stephen Byers chipped in a victory in the triple jump (32'7"). Colten Sztapka claimed first in the high jump (5'4"). Christian Micetech swept the 110-meter hurdles (17.8 s), long jump (17'11"), and 300-meter hurdles (45.2 s). The Coalers 4-by-100-meter and 4-by-400-meter relay races with times of 50 seconds and four minutes and 34.8 seconds respectively.
Ayden Bettenhausen won the 100-meter dash (11.5 s) to lead Peotone. Roman Jelinek added a victory in the 1600-meter distance race (6:01). Jahvonne Rolle added wins in both shot put (40'11.5") and discus (96'11").
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Paxton-Buckley-Loda Quad Meet
Milford claimed fourth overall with 49.5 team points, which was 123.5 points off first-place finisher Urbana. Tri-Point earned fifth-place with 45 team points.
Anna Minton led Milford with a second-place finish in shot put (8.79 m).
Lainey Bertrand led the Chargers with two third-place finishes in the 100-meter dash (15.09 s) and 300-meter hurdles (56.28 s).
Coal City Dual Meet
Coal City edged Peotone for first-place with 57 team points. Peotone finished second with 42 team points.
Lilly Feisley swept the 100-meter dash (13.4 s), 400-meter (1:14), high jump (4-feet, 0 inches), and long jump (13.3 m) events to lead the Coalers. Ava Templet won the 200-meter dash (32 s). Adeline Dowling added victories in the 800-meter (3:06) and 1600-meter races (7:05). Mia Rodriguez chipped in a win in shot put (29 m).
Amelia Kuypers claimed a win in the 3200-meter distance run (14:51) to lead Peotone. Terrynn Clott took first-place in discus (73.6 m). Tori Corneiller chipped in a win in the 100-meter hurdles (24.2 s).
