WRESTLING
Illinois Central Eight Conference Tournament
Coal City (250.5 points) claimed its stake to the ICE Tournament crown with a healthy win over second-place Reed-Custer (121.5). Lisle (112) finished third, followed by Peotone (88) in fourth, Wilmington (69) in fifth, Herscher (62) in sixth, Streator (45) in seventh and Manteno (22) in eighth.
The Coalers got first-place finishes from Culan Lindemuth (106 pounds), Brody Widlowski (113), Aidan Kenney (120), Brant Widlowski (138), Mataeo Blessing (145), Derek Carlson (170), Joey Brenneman (182) and Braiden Young (195). Brock Finch (126), Jack Poyner (160) and Drake Dearth (220) each took home second place in their weight classes to give the Coalers finalists in 11 of the 14 weight classes. The Coalers earned bronze in two of the other three, with Evan Greggain (132) and Tyler Porth (285) each finishing third. Zakk Kramer (152) finished fourth.
The Comets swept the two largest weight classes, with Kody Marschner’s 220-pound title followed up by a 285-pound championship win from Gunnar Berg. Rex Pfeifer (170 pounds) finished second while Jayden Sanchez (113), Kris Budick (126), Jeremy Eggleston (138) and Dominic Alaimo (182) each took bronze. Judith Gamboa (106) and Max Lichaj (120) earned fourth-place finishes.
Peotone took home twin gold medals as well, coming from Marco Spinazzola (126 pounds) and Santino Izzi (132). Ian Kreske (145) earned silver and Jackson Bergeron (170) earned bronze. Laith Abunijmeh (138) finished fourth.
Wilmington was led by a trio of silver medalists — Landon Dooley (113 pounds), Matt Swisher (152) and Brody Benson (285). Hunter Hayes finished third at 195 pounds and Logan Van Duyne finished fourth at 170.
Herscher’s Payden Strahan won the 152-pound title. Gerrit Osenga took second at 132 pounds. Bryse Astle (126), Quintin Strahan (182), Gavin Collins (195) and Tate White (285) each took home fourth-place finishes.
Carter Watkins won the 160-pound championship for Manteno.
Metro Suburban Conference Tournament
Bishop McNamara (102 points) earned fifth-place at its conference tournament Saturday, which was won by Riverside-Brookfield (227).
Blake Arseneau earned the gold medal at 106 pounds. Luke Christie (152) earned silver and Jackson Jeck (126) earned bronze. Noah Pelletier (fourth, 113), Trevor Torres (fourth, 120), Alan Kostecka (fifth, 132), Will Muthami (sixth, 160) and Kian Bramer (sixth, 285) all finished on the podium.
Tom Lahey Tournament
Bradley-Bourbonnais (100.5 points) took 11th place at its 19-team invite at Stagg. Lockport (199) won the tournament.
The Boilermakers were led by 138-pounder Levi Greenlee and 182-pounder AJ Mancilla, who each earned silver medals. Ethan Spacht (113) and Ty Starr (152) both earned fourth-place finishes and Cayden Ghere’s sixth-place finish at 195 pounds gave Bradley-Bourbonnais five grapplers with podium placements.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peotone 69, Prairie Central 42
Peotone remained undefeated (20-0) with a win over Prairie Central, the team that knocked the Blue Devils out in last year’s IHSA Class 2A Regional championship round. Madi Schroeder led the Blue Devils with 22 points. Jenna Hunter scored 20 points and Mady Kibelkis had 19 points.
Beecher 34, Reed-Custer 27
Beecher earned its fifth win of the season by besting Reed-Custer. Evelyn Jablonski led the Bobcats with 12 points and seven rebounds. Ava Pattenaude added eight points and four steals. Kendall Kasput chipped in four points and four rebounds.
Kaylee Tribble helped pace the Comets with 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. Laci Newbrough contributed eight points, nine rebounds, two assists and one steal. Brooklyn Harding had six points and six steals.
Milford 36, Chrisman 33
Brynlee Wright recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds to help lead the Bearcats. Hunter Mowrey contributed 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Lillie Harris had two points, seven rebounds and two steals.
Normal West 49, Bradley-Bourbonnais 47
Emmerson Longtin helped pace the Boilermakers with 12 points. Sadie Grabow tallied 11 points and Ellie Haggard and Nia Lawrence had nine points apiece.
Camp Point Central 60, Cissna Park 29
Addison Lucht helped pace the Timberwolves with 13 points, two rebounds and one steal. Mikayla Knake added 10 points and two rebounds. Sophie Duis finished with three points and a team-high seven rebounds.
Families of Faith 32, Trinity 26
Kerrigan Stam helped pace the Eagles with 10 points. Marissa Hathaway had six points and Emily McGinnis tallied three points.
St. Thomas More 55, Watseka 20
Watseka dropped to 18-3 with a loss to St. Thomas More. Brianna Denault scored six points to help pace the Warriors. Becca Benoit had four points and eight rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop McNamara 64, Cissna Park 29
Robert Hutson led the Fightin’ Irish with 22 points. Callaghan O’Connor added 13 points and Abner Garcia had seven points.
Seth Walder scored 10 points to help pace the Timberwolves. Gavin Spitz totaled six points and Tyler Neukomm had five points.
Kankakee 60, Von Steuben 25
Kankakee improved to 16-6 with a double-digit win over Von Steuben. Larenz Walters scored 21 points to help lead the Kays.
Reed-Custer 66, Hall 34
Reed-Custer improved its record to 16-4 overall. Jake McPherson led the Comets with 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals. Wes Shats recorded a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Jake Reardon finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Herscher 36, Watseka 35
Caden Fowler led the Tigers with a team-high nine points. Brock Wenzelman and Blake Ritsema had eight points each. Alec Draper had six points.
Evan LaBelle helped pace the Warriors with 13 points. Quinn Starkey scored seven points, which was one more point than teammate Dane Martin.
Cissna Park 64, Grace Christian 52
Tyler Neukomm led the Timberwolves with a team-high 23 points. Seth Walder added 21 points and Gavin Spitz had six points.
Ethan Reynolds helped pace the Crusaders with a team-high 15 points. Noah Bisping had 13 points and Markkel Lonergan had 11 points.
Milford 71, Chrisman 43
Milford improved to 16-7 overall with a victory over Chrisman. Adin Portwood poured in 33 points to help lead the Bearcats. Gavin Schunke recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
