Thursday
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coal City 53, Streator 21
Coal City's dominant win against Streator gave head coach Brad Schmitt his 300th career victory. Makayla Henline led the Coalers with a team-high 11 points. Mia Ferrias had eight points and two rebounds. Audrey Cooper chipped in six points and six steals.
Peotone 49, Reed-Custer 20
Peotone improved to 9-0 and 4-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a 29-point win against Reed-Custer. Jenna Hunter led the Blue Devils with a game-high 17 points. Madi Schroeder added 12 points, and Marissa Velasco had seven points.
Kaylee Tribble paced the Comets with 12 points. Laci Newbrough totaled four points, which was two more points than teammates Gwen Stewart and Natalie Flores.
Wilmington 49, Herscher 47
Kaitlyn O'Donnell led the Wildcats with 14 points and four rebounds. Clara Smith added 10 points and nine rebounds. Gracie Sanders had eight points and seven rebounds. Lexi Liaromatis chipped in seven points and six rebounds.
No individual stats were available for the Tigers.
Kankakee 54, Bloom 29
Kankakee bounced back with a double-digit road win against Bloom. Nikkel Johnson led the Kays with 15 points, followed by teammates Morgan Baptist (12 points) and Taleah Turner (10).
Trinity 30, Christian Liberty 27
Emily McGinnis scored seven of her team-high nine points in the fourth quarter to lead the Eagles to a come-from-behind victory. Elena Shold had six points and six rebounds. Madeline Shold contributed four points and eight rebounds.
Manteno 60, Lisle 55
Sydney Sosnowski hit 4-of-5 shots from belong the arc to help total 12 points and lead the Panthers. Katherine Gaffney recorded 11 points and six rebounds. Macy Iwanus had 10 points and five rebounds, which was one more rebound than teammate Sara Schmidt. Grace Sundeen tallied nine points, eight rebounds and four steals.
Lincoln-Way East 50, Bradley-Bourbonnais 32
Ellie Haggard recorded seven points and 12 rebounds to help pace the Boilermakers. Sadie Grabow contributed nine points and Skylar Grabow chipped in seven points.
Gardner-South Wilmington 51, Donovan-St. Anne 28
Addi Fair dropped a game high 29 points to help lead the Panthers. Chloe Wells chipped in eight points.
Paiton Lareau recorded a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds to help pace the Wildcats. Tiffany DeYoung finished one rebound shy of a double-double with 10 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Erica Sirois had five points.
Central 42, Momence 26
No individual stats were available for the Comets.
Britta Lindgren tallied 13 points and seven rebounds to help pace Momence. A'Miracle Johnson added five points and five rebounds. Haylie Smart finished with two points and three rebounds.
Iroquois West 38, Chrisman 14
Iroquois West (3-5) claimed its third win of the season. No individual stats were available for the Raiders.
Westville 51, Milford 33
Hunter Mowrey led the Bearcats with 24 points, 16 rebounds and three steals. Brynlee Wright finished with three points, eight rebounds and two steals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Trinity 45, Christian Life Academy 43
Luke Green poured in 15 points and six assists to help lead the Eagles. Jesse Jakresky chipped in 11 points.
WRESTLING
Coal City 77, Streator 0; Coal City 68, Manteno 6
Coal City won both matches to help remain undefeated (14-0) on the season. The Coalers were led by seven grapplers who went 2-0 on the evening. Brody Widlowski (113 pounds), Mataeo Blessing (145/152), Jack Poyner (160/170), Derek Carlson (170), Andrew Feisley (195), Drake Dearth (220) and Michael Gonzalez (285) each went 2-0 to collectively lead Coal City.
Wilmington 54, Herscher 21; Reed-Custer 61, Wilmington 18; Reed-Custer 43, Lisle 30
Reed-Custer swept its matches against Wilmington and Lisle to improve to 6-0 overall. The Comets had six grapplers go 2-0 on the evening. Jayden Brodinski, Kris Budick, Jeremy Eggleston, Rex Pfeifer, Kody Marschner and Gunnar Berg each went undefeated (2-0) on the night to help lead Reed-Custer.
Wilmington split its matches against Herscher and Reed-Custer. Parker Adams (170 pounds) and Skylar Ortiz (152) both helped pace the Wildcats with two individual victories apiece. Alivia George (113), Landon Dooley (113) and Logan VanDuyne (182) each went 1-0 on the evening.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Triton 68, KCC 58
KCC fell to 8-5 overall with the loss. Isaiah Placide helped pace the Cavaliers with 20 points and four rebounds. Rob Stroud totaled 16 points and four rebounds. Sean Black had nine points and four assists.
Wednesday
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Herscher 62, Iroquois West 21
No individual stats were available for the Tigers nor the Raiders.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop McNamara 63, Chicago Christian 51
McNamara kept up its winning ways to improve to 5-0 on the season. Jaxson Provost led the Fightin' Irish with a team-high 22 points. Robert Hutson added 21 points, and Tyler Bobzin had 13 points.
