WRESTLING
Class 1A Dual Team Wilmington Sectional
Coal City dominated Chicago Hope Academy 75-3 to advance to the IHSA Boys Wrestling Dual Team State Finals at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington Friday and Saturday.
The Coalers were led by 13 grapplers who went 1-0 on the evening. Culan Lindemuth (106 pounds), Brody Widlowski (113), Aidan Kenney (120), Noah Houston (126), Brock Finch (132), Evan Greggain (138), Brant Widlowski (145), Mataeo Blessing (152), Landin Benson (160), Derek Carlson (170), Cade Poyner (182), Drake Dearth (220) and Michael Gonzalez (285) each earned individual victories to help lead Coal City.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
IHSA Class 3A Hillcrest Sectional semifinals: (1)Marian Catholic 38, (4)Kankakee 22
Kankakee fell in the sectional semifinal round to conclude the season 15-19 overall. Nikkel Johnson helped pace the Kays with a team-high nine points. Morgan Baptist scored seven points and Lynlee Jubin had six points.
IHSA Class 1A Lexington Sectional semifinals: (2)Mt. Pulaski 53, (1)Cissna Park 52
Cissna Park lost to Mt. Pulaski in a heartbreaker to conclude the season 27-6 overall. Addison Lucht paced the Timberwolves with 20 points and two rebounds. Mikayla Knake recorded 18 points, three rebounds and two steals. Brooklyn Stadeli finished one rebound shy of a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. Morgan Sinn had five points and two rebounds.
IHSA Class 1A Lexington Sectional semifinals: (1)St. Thomas More 63, (2)Watseka 38
Watseka dropped its sectional semifinal game against top-seeded St. Thomas More to conclude the season 25-8 overall. Ava Swartz totaled a team-high 14 points to help pace the Warriors. Becca Benoit added 10 points and six rebounds. Brianna Denault chipped in four points and six rebounds.
