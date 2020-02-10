WRESTLING
Class 1A Wilmington Regional
Coal City 253.5, Reed-Custer 163, Peotone 112, Wilmington 103.5, McNamara 103, Manteno 43, Chicago Corliss 38, Chicago Harlan 14
Local teams dominated the Wilmington Regional on Saturday with the Coalers emerging victorious by a wide margin in the end.
Coal City picked up wins from Evan Rivera at 106 pounds, Zach Finch at 126 pounds, Lane Kutemeier at 132, Connor Huston at 138, David Papach at 160, Ashton Harvey at 170, Daniel Jezik at 195, Gage Leake at 220 and Logan Miller at 285.
Reed-Custer's Ryan Tribble picked up the win at 113 pounds and was joined by teammate Noah Curl, who won at 182 pounds.
Paul Keane picked up the Blue Devils' lone win at 120 pounds, Jack Narine notched a first place finish for the Wildcats at 145 and Wyatt Young was victorious at 152 for the Panthers.
Class 1A Dwight Regional
Prairie Central 174.5, GCMS 144.5, Dwight 144, El Paso-Gridley 108, Ridgeview 106, Central 103, Eureka 102, Herscher 92.5, Pontiac 90, Normal University 60, Olympia 56
The Trojans finished third place, just half a point out of second, as hosts of the Class 1A Dwight Regional.
Dillon Sarff upset the top two seeds in his bracket to take first place for Dwight at 126 pounds and teammate Cade Enerson rumbled his way to first place at 160 pounds.
Central's Dane Thorne seized first place at 138 pounds and Herscher's Zeke Torres earned a win in his bracket at 113 pounds.
Class 2A Rich East Regional
Joliet Catholic 258, Ottawa 154.5, Morris 112, Crete-Monee 121, Rich East 110, Rich Central 42, Kankakee 18, Rich South 11
JCA was the overwhelming team winner at the Class 2A Rich East Regional finishing over 100 points ahead of its nearest competition.
Kankakee was the lone local program at the event, finishing in seventh place out of eight schools with 18 points as a team.
Class 3A Moline Regional
Minooka 195, Yorkville 152, Moline 125.5, Joliet West 106, Bradley-Bourbonnais 103, Pekin 93.5, Joliet Central 81, Normal Community 45
The Boilermakers finished in the middle of the pack at the Class 3A Moline Regional with 103 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Iroquois West 67, Momence 45
Momence kept it close in the first half and trailed by just three points at the half, but a strong finish from the Raiders turned things into a rout on the final day of the Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament.
Ryan Tilstra led the way with 19 points for Iroquois West in the win, while Jack McMillan added 16 and Zach Rice scored 10.
Johnnie Williams' 11 points were tops for Momence in the loss and Jared Espino scored 10.
Dwight 45, Watseka 40
Brandon Ceylor finished strong for the Trojans and led the way to a come-from-behind win over the Warriors at the SVC Tournament.
Ceylor scored 10 of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter as Dwight turned a five-point deficit into a five-point win over the course of the pivotal frame.
Lane Thompson also turned in a solid performance for the Trojans with 15 points in the victory.
Brayden Haines led Watseka with 11 points in the loss.
Home School Resource Center 61, Trinity 52
The Eagles suffered their second loss of the season to the same team that handed them their first, dropping the championship game of the ICC Tournament to HSRC.
Ethyn Graham led Trinity with 18 points in the loss, while Max McCleary scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
The Eagles are 27-2 overall this season.
Seneca 56, Wilmington 42
The Wildcats came up short on the road in an Illinois Central Eight Conference loss to Seneca.
Trey Shaw had a nice game for Wilmington in spite of the loss with 15 points and eight rebounds.
