WRESTLING
Illinois Central Eight Conference Tournament
Coal City (204 points) outscored the Reed-Custer by 94.5 team points to take first overall and claim the ICE tournament championship. The Coalers totaled eight wrestlers who won individual 2022 ICE champions. John Housman (113 pounds), Brant Widlowski (120), Jacob Piatak (126), Zach Finch (152), Derek Carlson (160), Joey Breneman (170), Braiden Young (182), and Ashton Harvey (195) all won their respective weight classes. Culn Lindemuth (106) and Dylan Cronk (220) added second-place finishes.
The Comets were led by two wrestlers who were crowned individual ICE champions. Kody Marschner (220-pounds) and Gunnar Berg (285) led Reed-Custer with individual championships in their respective weight divisions. Seth Billingsley (120), Landon Markle (145), and Brenden Tribe (160) all added second-place finishes.
Peotone (94 points) took third as a team.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peotone 55, Streator 24
Peotone improved to 18-4 overall. The Blue Devils were led by Mady Kibelkis' 16 points. Madi Schroeder contributed 15 points and Addie Graffeo had 11 points.
Beecher 63, Reed-Custer 37
Abby Shepard totaled 25 points, five assists, five rebounds, and five steals to lead the Bobcats.Morgan mCDermott added 22 points and five rebounds. Rhiannon Saller hauled in eight rebounds to go along with 10 points.
Caelan Cole and Sam Sprimont tallied eight points each to lead the Comets. Brooklyn Harding had seven points, four assists, and two rebounds.
Normal 54, Bradley-Bourbonnais 48
Ellie Haggard recorded a double-double with 23 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Boilermakers. Madison Kelly and Sadie Grabow had six points each.
Milford 49, Chrisman 18
Emmaleah Marshino tallied 10 points and four rebounds to lead the Bearcats. Abby Tovey had nine points and eight rebounds. Tiffany Schroeder contributed six points and a team-high 14 rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Kankakee 73, Harlan 29 (Chops Billinger Memorial Shootout)
Kankakee improved to 14-4 overall this season with a dominant win over Harlan to claim its 14th win in the last 15 games. Tomele Staples led the Kays with 13 points. Nate Hill had 11 points while Larenz Walters chipped in 10 points.
Metamora 66, Bradley-Bourbonnais 51 (Metamora Roundball Classic)
The Boilermakers advanced to the tournament championship of the 2022 Metamora Roundball Classic, where they were defeated by the tournament hosts. Owen Freeman had 21 points and six rebounds. Anthony Kemp added seven points and a pair of boards.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 58, Canton 41 (Metamora Roundball Classic)
The Boilers got to the championship game after a dominant win over Canton earlier in the day Saturday. Freeman had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Isaiah Davis added 12 points and Nick Allen had nine points and three boards.
Wilmington 59, Grant Park 42
Reid Juster and Ryder Meents recorded 20 points apiece to lead the Wildcats. Juster also notched eight rebounds and three steals. Tysen Meents chipped in 10 points and five assists.
Sawyer Loitz finished with a team-high 17 points to lead the Dragons. John Kveck had 15 points and Rylan Heldt had seven points.
Iroquois West 50, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38
Iroquois West improved to 17-2 overall. Cannon Leonard notched a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Raiders. Peyton Rhodes tallied 11 points, six assists, and five steals. Sam McMillan chipped in 12 points.
Central 54, Gardner-South Wilmington 52
Central outscored GSW 19-9 in the second quarter to help hold off a late comeback attempt by the Panthers. Ryan Kohler led the Comets with 13 points, followed by teammates Michael Hess (eight point) and Luke Shoven (eight points).
Cale Halpin finished with 22 points, two rebounds, and two steals to lead Gardner-South Wilmington. Bennett Grant added 13 points and six rebounds. Gabe McHugh had 10 rebounds, seven points, and three steals.
Pontiac 63, Coal City 33
Carter Garrelts scored 10 points to lead the Coalers. Colin Hart and Cason Headley finished with eight points each.
BOYS SWIMMING
Bradley-Bourbonnais finished with 176.5 team points to claim third-place out of 10 teams in the Evergreen Park Invitational. It was 99.5 points shy of first-place finisher Reavis.
The Boilermakers' relay team of Evan Short, Jake Lehman, Ethan Smith, and Zach Scheiwiller claimed first in the 200-yard medley relay race. Short also claimed an individual win in the 200-yard individual medley.
