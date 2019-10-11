FOOTBALL
Coal City 36, Lisle 7
The Coalers are still unblemished at 7-0 overall following a comfortable road win over the Lions.
Daniel Jezik led the way again for the Coalers by piling up 181 yards rushing on 16 carries to go with three touchdowns, while Payton Hutchings went 9-for-16 through the air for 159 yards and two scores.
Wilmington 47, Reed-Custer 0
The Wildcats improved to 7-0 this season in commanding fashion with a rout of Illinois Central Eight Conference foe Reed-Custer.
Trey Shaw rushed for 161 yards and three scores on 10 touches for Wilmington, while Keaton Hopwood went 6-for-9 through the air for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Shaw caught one of those touchdown strikes from 27 yards out and Cam Holman caught the other for a 20-yard score.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 37, Stagg 0
The Boilermakers picked up a commanding win over Stagg to move back to .500 on the season at 4-4 overall.
Ethan McCarty scored two touchdowns for the Boilers, including a 71-yard dash early in the second quarter, while Keaton Schmidt and Gequarius Halbert ran for one score each.
Iverson Anderson also scored on a 14-yard interception return near the start of the second half and Collyn Hopkins knocked down a 37-yard field goal in the win.
Kankakee 42, Bloom 0
Mattias Clark rushed four four touchdowns in the Kays’ Southland Conference rout of Bloom at home in Kankakee.
Clark scored from 10 yards out and on a goal line bash in the first quarter, punched in another from the goal line and broke off a 40 yard score in the third.
Aveon Pittman also picked up a rushing touchdown from 20 yards out in the fourth quarter and Daquan Burns returned an interception 17 yards for a score in the second.
The Kays improved to 6-1 overall with the win.
Seneca 20, Watseka 0
The Warriors struggled to generate any offense as they dropped their second straight game in a row, this time in a shutout at the hands of Seneca at home in Watseka.
The most obvious problem for Watseka came in its ground attack. On 21 carries, the Warriors finished with negative eight yards rushing in the loss.
Drew Wittenborn accounted for nearly all of their offense, completing 10 of 20 passes for 134 yards. Brayden Haines caught three of those passes for 90 yards.
Watseka is 5-2 overall this season.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 28, Momence 23
A big day from TyShaun Watkins wasn’t quite enough to keep Momence in the running against G-RF.
Watkins piled up 158 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns in the loss. Grant Laney gained 89 yards rushing on 15 carries and caught three passes for 65 yards as Momence fell to 1-6 overall this season.
Herscher 16, Streator 9
The Tigers snapped a five-game losing skid and improved to 2-5 overall with a conference win over the Bulldogs at home in Herscher.
Some late heroics were key for Herscher as a 25-yard field goal from Jacob Schultz and a 15-yard defensive touchdown for Evan Cox on a recovered fumble made the difference in the fourth quarter.
Cody Lunsford rushed for 74 yards on 25 carries and Blake Holm was 10-for-18 through the air for 73 yards and a touchdown.
Dwight 45, Iroquois West 13
Carson Crouch and William Bergstrom teamed up to run roughshod over the Raiders and improve the Trojans’ standing to 2-5 overall.
Crouch rushed for 193 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, while Bergstrom tallied 128 yards and two scores of his own on just seven touches. Wilton Jackman also scored twice on the ground while picking up 59 yards on nine carries.
Tibaldo Alvarez completed 12 of his 18 passing attempts for Iroquois West on the way to 176 yards and two touchdowns.
SOCCER
IHSA Class 1A Hoopeston Regional
Grant Park 5, Watseka 0
No stats were reported for this game
St. Anne 9, Central 1
No stats were reported for this game
