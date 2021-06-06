High school SOFTBALL
IHSA Class 2A Regionals
Seneca 4, Coal City 3
The Coalers trailed 3-0 and couldn’t regain enough momentum to take the lead in Saturday’s regional championship despite cutting the deficit to one run on two occasions.
Makayla Henline went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Natalie Teague singled, drove in a pair and scored. Mia Ferrias and Makenzie Henline each doubled and scored. Kaitlyn Jasper pitched a complete game and allowed four earned runs on five hits and three strikeouts.
High school BASEBALL
Trinity 21, Arthur Christian 2 (4 innings)
The Eagles went crazy for eight runs in the third and then went wilder for 10 runs in the fourth to put up a football score Saturday morning. Zane Gadbois and Caleb Kendregan each hit a grand slam as part of each of their two-home run games. Gadbois totaled six RBIs and two runs, and Kendregan had seven RBIs and four runs. Ryan Palmer, Clay Gadbois and Rosario Guastalli each had two-hit games. Kendregan also struck out all nine batters he faced in three perfect innings on the mound.
Trinity 13, Arthur Christian 1 (5 innings)
The Eagles got another gigantic offensive effort in the second game Saturday, as Zane Gadbois hit another homer and scored four runs to lead the offense. But it was pitching that was the focus of the nightcap, as Zane Gadbois (three innings, one unearned run, eight strikeouts) and Ryan Palmer (two innings, five strikeouts) combined to pitch a no-hitter.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
El Paso-Gridley Last Chance Meet
Tri-Point (10th place, 22 points) and Iroquois West (13th place, 19 points) represented the area in Saturday’s 18-team field. Tri-Point’s Bobby Mogged set a school record in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.47 seconds, fourth overall. Mogged also took third in the 300-meter hurdles (44.47 s) and long jump (20 feet, 9 inches). Connor Price led Iroquois West by finishing second in the 400-meter (51.94 s) and third in the 200-meter (23.33 s).
