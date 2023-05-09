Softball file art

SOFTBALL

Coal City 13, Lisle 1 (5 Innings)

Coal City improved to 26-6 overall and clinched the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a perfect 14-0 ICE record following a 12-run win over the Lions. Kerigan Copes went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored to help lead the Coalers. Jadyn Shaw collected two hits, three RBIs and one run scored. Masyn Kuder surrendered zero runs on one hit with three strikeouts over two innings of work to help claim the win on the mound. 

