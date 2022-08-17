ROUNDUP: Coal City, Milford boys golf grab victories Daily Journal staff report Aug 17, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Maksim Koval Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOYS GOLFCoal City 171, Lisle 253Ryland Megyeri and Dylan Brown each carded a 41 to earn a share of medalist honors and help lead the Coalers. Jack Varnak shot a 44, which was followed closely by teammate Luke Crater who fired a 45.Milford 188, Salt Fork 198, Cissna Park 223Milford improved to 4-1 on the season. The Bearcats were led by Salym Estes, who shot a meet-low 45 to earn a share of medalist honors with Brock Wantland of Salk Fork. RJ Mann added a 47.No individual scores were available for the Timberwolves. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign up for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local Business Offers Would you like to receive local business offers? Sign-up today! Morning Mail Receive our daily headlines. Sign-up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Stories Articles Images Commented ArticlesHusband charged with attempted murderDriver in fatal hit-and-run found guilty for failing to report accidentRiverside ambulance service shrinksKankakee Environmental Services Utility's director firedMan found not guilty in party shootingKankakee School Board OKs field house, community center for $26 millionBrewer discussed shootings with his daughter during jail visitHigh bond set for woman wanted in IndianaKankakee Estival Festival announces lineupOne monkeypox case confirmed in Kankakee County; vaccine available Images CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. More Sports Photos Week in sports: June 20-26, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Some of the best photos from local sports coverage this week. Week in sports: June 13, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Some of the week's best sports photos from local sports stories. Week in sports: June 6, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Some of the best photos from the sports games and tournaments of local teams. Week in photos: May 23-30, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Some of the week's best photos from local news stories. Week in sports: May 16-22, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Some of the best photos from local sports games and competitions this week.
