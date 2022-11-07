FOOTBALL

IHSA Class 4A Playoffs, second round: (1)Carterville 22, (8)Coal City 0

Braden Reilly completed 5-of-19 pass attempts for 57 yards and two interceptions to help pace the Coalers. Landin Benson had 14 carries for a team-high 21 yards. Gavin Carpenter added 18 rushing yards on six attempts. Jim Feeney had 31 receiving yards off three catches. Derek Carlson chipped in 22 receiving yards on two catches.

Recommended for you