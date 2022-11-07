IHSA Class 4A Playoffs, second round: (1)Carterville 22, (8)Coal City 0
Braden Reilly completed 5-of-19 pass attempts for 57 yards and two interceptions to help pace the Coalers. Landin Benson had 14 carries for a team-high 21 yards. Gavin Carpenter added 18 rushing yards on six attempts. Jim Feeney had 31 receiving yards off three catches. Derek Carlson chipped in 22 receiving yards on two catches.
Coal City concluded the season 7-4 overall.
I8FA Playoffs, quarterfinal round: (5)Amboy 30, (4)Milford-Cissna Park 28.
Amboy scored the final two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help secure a come-from-behind victory over M-CP. Sawyer Laffoon completed 6-of-8 pass attempts for 82 yards with a touchdown and an interception to help pace the Bearcats. Laffoon also added a team-high 204 rushing yards with two touchdowns on the ground off 24 carries.
Mason Blanck had 21 rushing yards with a score on eight attempts. Tyler Neukomm tallied 68 rushing yards off a team-high 26 attempts. Tevon Longest caught two receptions for 24 receiving yards and a touchdown. Carter Borges had a 29-yard reception.
The Bearcats concluded the season 8-3 overall.
GIRLS SWIM & DIVE
Lockport Sectional
Sandburg won the Lockport Sectional title with 260 team points. Bradley-Bourbonnais earned 10th overall (42 points) and Kankakee placed 13th overall (14 points).
BBCHS’ Savannah Zirbel swept victories in the 50-yard freestyle for athletes with disabilities (33.75), 100-yard freestyle for athletes with disabilities (1:11.58), 100-yard breaststroke for athletes with disabilities (1:41.26) and 200-yard freestyle for athletes with disabilities (2:32.57) to advance to state as an individual.
Her Boilermakers teammate, Leah Hurt, also advanced to state as an individual by claiming third overall in the 50-yard freestyle for athletes with disabilities (47.90), 100-yard freestyle for athletes with disabilities (1:47.38), 100-yard breaststroke for athletes with disabilities (2:31.58) and 200-yard freestyle for athletes with disabilities (3:49.80).
The IHSA Girls Swimming and Diving State Finals will take place Friday and Saturday at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont.
