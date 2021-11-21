GIRLS BASKETBALL
Reed-Custer Lady Comet Tournament
Coal City 44, Reed-Custer 37
Coal City secured first-place in the Reed-Custer Lady Comet Tournament with the help of an 18-6 run in the third quarter. Molly Stiles led the Coalers with 18 points and six rebounds. Makayla Henline notched eight points and two steals. Mia Ferris added six points and one steal. Stiles and Ferris were both named to the All-Tournament Team.
Reed-Custer notched second-place in the tournament with a seven-point loss to the Coalers. Sylvia Crater led the Comets with nine points. Adrionna Williams secured eight points and five rebounds. Brooklyn Harding added six points and three assists. Harding and Williams were both named to the All-Tournament Team.
Grant Park 49, Manteno 40
Delaney Panozzo poured in 23 points to lead the Dragons. Brooke Veldhuizen secured a double-double with 19 points and 16 rebounds. Andi Dotson chipped in seven points.
Kylie Saathoff's 15 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and two assists led Manteno. Chloee Boros totaled nine points, two rebounds and a steal. Drew Hosselton chipped in 12 rebounds.
Yorkville Christian 68, Gardner-South Wilmington 20
The Panthers fell by double-digits to drop to 0-4 to begin the season. No individual stats were available.
Beecher Ladycat Fall Classic
St. Laurence 43, Kankakee 41
The Vikings will have a de facto tournament semifinal in the final night of pool play Monday after a two-point win over the Kays Saturday. Nikkel Johnson had 15 points to lead the Kays. Taleah Turner added 10 points and Brianna Sneed had eight points.
Central 36, TF North 32
The Comets picked up their first win of the season by holding off TF North by a pair of possessions. Emma Skeen's 13 points led Central. Haven Beherns added six points and Alana Gray had five points.
Oak Forest 64, Beecher 51
The Bobcats dropped their third-straight to open the season despite seeing four players score 10 or more points. Rhiannon Saller's 12 points were a point ahead of Abby Shepard. Cheyanna Stluka and Morgan McDermott had 10 points apiece.
Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off Classic
Milford 46, Bishop McNamara 34
Milford toppled the Irish to secure third-place in the Timberwolf Tip-Off Classic to help themselves improve to 3-1 on the season. Anna Hagan led the Bearcats with 17 points, three steals and three assists. Emmaleah Marshino notched 11 points, five steals and five rebounds. Abby Tovey contributed nine points and four rebounds. Hunter Mowrey added a team-high 12 rebounds.
No individual stats were available for McNamara.
Cissna Park 57, Tri-Point 17
Watseka 32, Armstrong Potomac 29
Watseka overcame being out-scored by 9-6 in the final quarter to secure the win. Sydney McTaggart totaled a team-high 10 points to lead the Warriors. Allie Hoy contributed nine points and Haven Meyer added six points.
Bismarck-Henning 49, Momence 19
No individual stats were available for Momence.
Flanagan-Seneca Thanksgiving Classic
Herscher 58, Marquette 46
Herscher notched a 12-point victory over Marquette to secure third-place in the Flanagan-Seneca tournament. Macey Moore's 25 points led the Tigers. Mia Ruder tallied 10 points, including two 3-pointers. Ella Gessner scored eight points Both Moore and Ruder were named to the All-Tournament Team.
Seneca 49, Dwight 10
Njomza Asllani, Mikalah Bregin and Ellora McCullough totaled three points each to lead Dwight.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Christian Liberty Academy 47, Trinity 26
Jesse Jakresky and Ethan Schurman scored six points each to lead the Eagles.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
KCC 91, Lake Michigan 79
KCC's double-digit victory helped the Cavaliers improve to a stellar 6-1 start to the season. Kevin Vance's 24 points and six rebounds led KCC. Isaiah Placide tallied 18 points and four rebounds. James Franklin added 12 points and Rob Stroud contributed 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
KCC 63, Lake Michigan 51
The Cavaliers notched a double-digit victory to improve to 3-2 on the season. Danielle Lille led KCC with 11 points, three steals and two rebounds . T'Laizha Morris secured 10 points and four rebounds. Jaida Sherrod added 10 points and five rebounds.
