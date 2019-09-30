FOOTBALL
Coal City, 49, Streator 0
The Coalers piled up 42 points in the first half for the second time the past three weeks as they improved to 5-0 and 3-0 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play.
Payton Hutchings only threw three passes, but all three went for touchdowns. He hit Kyle Burch for a 14-yard score, Asa Cooper for a 26-yard score and Tyson Spencer for a 28-yard score.
Daniel Jezik ran for 144 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Connor Best scored a seven-yard touchdown and Braden Trotter scored from five yards out.
The Coalers will host Manteno at 7 p.m. Friday.
Central 28, Seneca 15
Faced with a 15-14 halftime deficit, the Comets rebounded with a pair of rushing touchdowns from quarterback Jay Lemenager in the second half and stellar defense to remain 5-0 and improved to 2-0 in the Sangamon Valley Conference.
Lemenager went 9-for-18 for 127 yards and a touchdown, while he added a team-high 103 rushing yards and his two touchdowns. Garrett Graham had 101 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Chandler Burrow had two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown, while Caden Perry had four catches for 48 yards.
The Comets will host Watseka in a battle of 5-0 SVC squads at 7 p.m. Friday.
Wilmington 27, Lisle 6
After the two Illinois Central Eight rivals played nearly a quarter Friday, the rest of the game was played Sunday, when the Wildcats improved to 5-0 on the year and 3-0 in ICE play.
Trey Shaw led the Wildcats with 178 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 16 carries. Jake Rodawold piled up 116 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. A.J. Meyers totaled 40 yards on three attempts. Quarterback Keaton Hopwood had two carries for two yards, as the Wildcats didn't throw a single pass in their victory.
Wilmington will host Herscher at 7 p.m. Friday.
Peotone 34, Herscher 0
No stats were reported for this game. The Blue Devils (4-1, 2-1 Illinois Central Eight Conference) will host Streator at 7 p.m. Friday, while the Tigers (1-4, 0-3) will visit Wilmington at the same time.
VOLLEYBALL
Watseka Invite
Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Milford met in the championship of the 37th annual Watseka Invite, with PBL earning a 2-0 (25-17, 25-20) victory. Watseka topped Peotone 2-1 (23-25, 25-19, 18-16) in the battle for third place.
Six area players found spots on the all-tournament team — Caley Mowrey and Kaylee Warren from Milford, Raegann Kochel and Kenzie Parsons from Watseka and Peotone's Grace Renier and Lily-Grace Stupegia.
Manteno Invite
A pair of local schools found themselves in the top four of a crowded bracket in Manteno.
The host Panthers took second place after falling 2-1 in the title match to Homewood-Flossmoor (22-25, 25-23, 15-11). In the third-place match, Wilmington was on the wrong side of a 2-0 score to Timothy Christian (25-13, 25-12).
Manteno had three all-tournament selections — Elena Gomez, Reese Bachus and Karli Wenzel. Wilmington's Claire Rink, Beecher's Kaylie Sippel and Coal City's McKenna Fitzpatrick also earned all-tournament honors.
Lady Comet Classic
Six local schools — host Reed-Custer, Bishop McNamara, Central, Cissna Park, Dwight and Grant Park were on hand in Braidwood for Saturday's tournament, but it was Morris who was crowned champions.
