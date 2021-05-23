BASEBALL
Coal City 20, Bradley-Bourbonnais 9
The Coalers smacked 13 hits in their win over Bradley-Bourbonnais. Nolan Berger led the bats with two hits including a homerun for a team-high five RBIs. Ashton Harvey notched four RBIs on three hits including a homerun. Braden Reilly picked up the win on the mound, allowing four earned on nine hits while striking out six in four and two-thirds innings.
Nick Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs to lead the Boilermakers. Ian Andrews ripped two doubles and Michael Freitas drove in three runs on three hits including two doubles.
Lincoln-Way East 11, Manteno 7
The Panthers got down early and couldn’t recover late. Edan Perez drove in two runs off a homerun and Bryce Vorwald added a double. Nolan Aicher chipped a single.
Crossroads Christian 10, Trinity 9
The Eagles nearly won it in the last inning before coming up a little short. Caleb Kendregan went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs. Rosario Guastalli and Ryan Palmer both recorded singles.
Crossroads Christian 15, Trinity 12
Kendregan stayed hot at the plate, going 4-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI. Palmer added a team-high three RBIs on one hit. Jun Yun notched two singles in four plate appearances.
Grant Park 11, Grace Christian 1
No individual stats were available for Grant Park.
Jonathan Caswell, Zach McGuirt and Haiden Pate all led the Crusaders with one hit each. Braden Dandurand last three innings, allowing seven runs on four hits.
Grant Park 19, Grace Christian 1 (4 innings)
The Dragons got out a 2-1 lead after an inning before scoring at least four runs in each of the next three frames. Owen Reynolds went 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run. Travis Fick doubled, singled, scored three times and drove in a run. Nick Timmons and Ryan Heldt also had multi-hit games as a dozen Dragons recorded a hit. Timmons allowed an earned run on a hit and six strikeouts in a full four innings.
Caleb Dandurand notched the Crusaders only hit with a double. Miles Schaafsma recorded the lone RBI.
Reed-Custer 5, Beecher 3
The Comets improved to 13-5 on the season. Jake McPherson went five and two-thirds innings, allowing three earned on seven hits while striking out seven. Jarrett Goodwin, Corey Burch and Connor Esparza all picked up hits.
Ryan LeBlanc tossed well in the loss, allowing three hits in six and two-thirds innings while striking out nine. Bryce Stout notched two hits to lead the Bobcats at the plate.
SOFTBALL
Beecher 3, Herscher 1
The Bobcats put up two runs in the first before cruising to victory. Cheyanna Stluka smacked a homer to lead Beecher with a team-high two RBIs. Ashlyn Rapacz added a single meanwhile Abigail Shepard went the distance, allowing one earned in seven innings of action to pick up the win on the mound.
Zoey Fleischauer pitched well for the Tigers, allowing three runs on four hits in six inning of work. Emma Powers led the bats with a team-high two hits.
Herscher 11, Beecher 7 (8 innings)
Colby McDivitt went all eight innings for the Tigers, allowing seven runs on nine hits while striking out three. Rylie Hartman and Alison Hassett led Herscher at the plate with three hits each. Mia Ruder and Emma Powers chipped in two hits each.
Beecher couldn’t hold its lead late. Ashlyn Rapacz went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Alyssa Oldenburg barreled a homerun and Morgan McDermott chipped in two hits.
Peotone 15, Lisle 2 (4 innings)
The Blue Devils erupted for 15 runs in their route over Lisle. Grace Vowell went 3-for-4 with two homeruns, including a grand slam for a team-high seven RBIs. Emma Herder added two homeruns as well on three hits. Mackenzie Strough snagged the win on the mound, allowing two earned in four innings of work.
Peotone 11, Lisle 1 (4 innings)
Emma Spagnoli went 3-for-3 with three RBIs to lead the Blue Devils at the plate. Emma Herder picked up the win on the mound, allowing zero earned with six strikeouts in four innings of action.
Trinity 11, Victory Christian 8
The Eagles scored eight runs in the fourth inning to help them secure the win. Anna Simmons, Kendall Jackson, Paige Brands, Kierstin Moody and Emily McGinnis collected two hits each. Tori Wells totaled a team-high three hits meanwhile Simmons grabbed the win on the mound, pitching all seven innings.
Newark 7, Central 3
The Comets struggled to put runs on the board early. Alana Gray totaled two singles and one RBI. Alana Pourroy went 2-for-4 with two singles and an RBI.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lisle 4, Herscher 2
The Tigers dropped to 12-3 overall after a valiant effort in the second half. Katelyn Borschnack scored both goals off two assists from Elise Kukuck. Rourke Zigrossi totaled 14 saves behind the net.
