Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain this morning. Morning high of 40F with temps falling to near 20. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and windy. Low near 5F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.