BOYS BASKETBALL
Cissna Park 57, Central 52
Cissna Park had three double digits scores — Melaki Verkler (14 points), Keegan Boyle (12 points), Ian Rodgers (12 points) in its 57-52 conference win over Central.
Central lived off Jay Lemenger’s 22 points, 14 of which came in the second half alone. Kyle Peters also managed to score in double figures, adding 12 points to round of the Comets top-two scorers of the night.
Bishop McNamara 59, Immaculate Conception 56
The Irish went on the road and stole a victory against one of the premiere teams in the Metro Suburban Conference.
No stats are available at this time.
Wilmington 83, Peotone 68
Trey Shaw led the way for the Wildcats, pouring in 19 points followed by Ben Kreitz who dropped 18 points of his own. Rounding out Wilmington’s top-three were Tysen Meents and Kyle Humphrey, who each totaled 17 points.
No stats for Peotone are available at this time.
Dwight 70, Momence 49
The Trojans finished the contest with three double-digit scorers on the night. Brandon Ceylor scored a team-high 19 points in its win. Both Lane and Wyatt Thompson knocked down multiple field goals to give them 12 points each.
Jared Espino was one of two Redskins to finish the night in double-digit scoring. He poured in 16 points, 8 of which came from the second half. Jasper Jones got into double digits as well, scoring 10 points of his own.
Watseka 44, Iroquois West 37
Watseka’s Maddox Rigsby scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half, including knocking down 7 of 8 attempts from the free-throw line to help lift the Warriors past the Raiders.
Only two players managed to top 10 points in its road loss to the Warriors. Ryan Tilstra dropped 10 points, and Zachary Gerling scored a team-high 11 points.
Gardner-South Wilmington 82, Tri-Point 67
Gardner-South Wilmington got hot from beyond the arc, hitting 13 3’s on the night in its 15-point route over the Chargers.
Chris Bexson led all scorers with 33 points to go along with 3 assists. Nate Wise dished out 4 assists to go along with his 11 points for the Panthers.
The win improves the Panthers to 10-9 on the season and 3-2 in its conference.
No stats were available for Tri-Point.
Beecher 44, Donovan 33
The Bobcats get a much needed win over Donovan to help them improve to 9-11 overall and 3-2 in the River Valley Conference.
Leading by 1 point at halftime, the Wildcats struggled to put the ball in the basket in the second half which is why they ended up falling to Beecher.
Darrien Pocius led the way for the Wildcats, scoring 14 points to go along with 4 boards. Brodi Winge dished out the dimes, totaling 6 assists for a team-high.
Coal City 73, Reed-Custer 59
Austin Pullara led the way for the Coalers, dropping a game-high 25 points. In addition to Pullara’s high scoring affair, Payton Hutchings (18 points), Jack Bunton (11 points), Jarod Garrelts (10 points), all managed to score in double digits as well for Coal City.
Although Reed-Custer could not get it done at home, Blake Foster dropped 22 points to lead the Comets. Gage Stamm followed suit, adding 18 points. Jacob Heisner rounded out the top-three for the Comets scoring 10 points.
St. Anne 55, Grant Park 31
The Cardinals handed the Dragons their first loss in River Valley Conference play Friday.
No stats were available for this game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gardner-South Wilmington 57, Tri-Point 39
The Panthers picked up their third win of the week with an easy double-digit win Friday evening.
Kaitlynn Kavanaugh was the lone Panther in double-figures with 16 points. Kylie Hawks had eight points and Abby Beck and Madelyn Storm chipped in six points apiece.
Kyra Cathcart had a game-high 19 points in defeat for the Chargers. Sierra Hummel scored nine points.
Beecher 66, Donovan 19
The Bobcats remained unblemished in River Valley Conference play after dismissing Donovan Friday.
Abby Shepard led the Bobcats with 14 points, six steals and two rebounds. Margaret Landis added 10 points, nine steals, three rebounds and three assists. Talia Messana added nine points, six boards and a steal as every Bobcat scored at least two points.
Rhinia Norder led Donovan with six points.
WRESTLING
Oak Forest 41, Coal City 33; Joliet Catholic 43, Coal City 21
The Coalers faced some of their stiffest competition of the season in Joliet Friday.
Ashton Harvey (170 pounds), Dane Dearth (182), Daniel Jezik (195) and Gage Leake (220) all went 2-0 Friday. Logan Miller (285) picked up a win in the Joliet Catholic match, while Evan River (106) and Joey Breneman (152) earned wins against Oak Forest.
