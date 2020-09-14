BOYS GOLF
Cissna Park 216, Fisher 217
The Timberwolves barely edged out Fisher, thanks to consistent shooting all around.
Devin Hull led the squad with a 50 to take the second-best score in Monday’s contest. Cale Clauss finished with a 52 to take third, and Brayden Bruens and Kahne Clause each totaled 57s to round out Cissna Park’s top shooters.
GIRLS GOLF
Lincoln Way West 177, Bradley-Bourbonnais 215
Danica Voss was the only Boilermaker to finish below 50, carding a 49. Gabby Hubbs followed right behind with a 51, Madelyn Duchene scored 57, and Anna Stephens added a 58.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!