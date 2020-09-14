Golf file
Maksim Koval

BOYS GOLF

Cissna Park 216, Fisher 217

The Timberwolves barely edged out Fisher, thanks to consistent shooting all around.

Devin Hull led the squad with a 50 to take the second-best score in Monday’s contest. Cale Clauss finished with a 52 to take third, and Brayden Bruens and Kahne Clause each totaled 57s to round out Cissna Park’s top shooters.

GIRLS GOLF

Lincoln Way West 177, Bradley-Bourbonnais 215

Danica Voss was the only Boilermaker to finish below 50, carding a 49. Gabby Hubbs followed right behind with a 51, Madelyn Duchene scored 57, and Anna Stephens added a 58.

