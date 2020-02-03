GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dwight 47, Cissna Park 31
While most other schools hold senior night over the coming weeks, Cissna Park, who had no seniors on its roster this year, dedicated the last home game of the season to a special cause instead, participating in the Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.
"Through our girls and our athletic director (Josh Landon), they came up with the idea of, 'We don't have any seniors, let's try to do something special our last night,'" Timberwolves coach Anthony Videka said. "We're kind of hoping that this continues on, starting small this year and working to get bigger and bigger."
As both a coach and a teacher, Videka said seeing his kids take interest in something like this, both players and other students, was awesome to see.
"It makes you feel like some of these kids are getting our message, I know our team is," Videka said. "We had some basketball boys step up and collect money. Other kids in the stands, even just coming to donate a dollar, wanting to support us and support the fight against cancer."
As for the game, the Timberwolves weren't able to stop Dwight's Kayla Kodat on either end of the floor. Kodat scored a game-high 23 points to go along with nine rebounds and eight steals.
Rylee Farris and Nora Anderson each added six points for the Trojans, while Farris also hauled in seven boards.
Mikayla Knake led the Timberwolves with 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Alexis Seggebruch added nine points, three rebounds and three assists.
Schlarman 56, Milford 25
The Bearcats fell to 17-10 on the season with a lopsided loss, but some senior night honors helped ease the immediate pain of defeat.
Jakki Mowrey was honored for breaking the career assist record, currently with 306 assists. Kaylee Warren is the new record-holder for career 3-pointers, currently at 129.
Peotone 67, Wilmington 44
The Blue Devils held senior night ahead of Monday's Illinois Central Eight Conference tilt with Wilmington and didn't disappoint after, improving to 20-8 on the year.
Senior Courtney Burks led the way with 20 points, while classmate Mae Graffeo added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Mallory Ashline finished with 13 points and 10 boards.
Chloe Sanford led the Wildcats (14-12) with 14 points. Jordyn Reents added 10 points.
Beecher 57, Donovan 28
The Bobcats kept improved their unblemished record in the River Valley Conference to 11-0 and 23-6 on the season with a thumping of the Wildcats Monday.
Kaylie Sippel led the Bobcats with 12 points and an assist. Rhiannon Saller chipped in 11 points, five rebounds, a steal, a block and an assist. Talia Messana added eight points and seven boards.
Newark 62, Gardner-South Wilmington 47
The Panthers fell to 25-3 on the season but will have the chance to get back on the winning track with a home showdown against Beecher to close out the regular season Thursday.
Abby Beck led the Panthers with 12 points. Madelyn Storm had 11 points and Kylie Hawks scored nine points.
Morris 41, Manteno 12
The Panthers struggled to find consistent offense as they fell to 6-21 on the season.
Drew Hosselton and Kenna Selk had five points apiece for Manteno. Lyndsey Greenquist had the Panthers' other bucket.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Trinity 89, Chesterton Academy 60
The Eagles' winning streak hit double-digits at 10 games as they improved to 26-1 on the season.
Max McCleary led the way for the Eagles with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Ethyn Graham scored nine points. Jackson Wade and Ben Green had eight points apiece, with Wade adding 14 boards and Green adding seven rebounds and five assists.
