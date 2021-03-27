FOOTBALL
Central 62, Seneca 38
The Comets were tested and led 33-30 after a wild first half before exerting their dominance to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Jay Lemenager was nearly perfect at quarterback, going 18-for-21 for 292 yards and four touchdowns and another 57 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Chandler Burrow caught two of those scores on seven catches for 162 yards. He also had four carries for 97 yards and two more scores. Caden Perry caught five passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns. Jacob Shoven had 52 receiving yards and ran for a touchdown.
Wilmington 24, Herscher 6
The Tigers struck first, but it was the Panthers who got the last laugh by scoring 24 unanswered points. Wilmington running back Jacob Friddle ran wild on his way to a 111 yard night on 14 carries and two scores. Cody Franzen added another 102 yards on the ground on 17 carries. Jack Narine chipped in an interception to lead the Panthers defensively.
Austin Joyce had seven tackles including one for a loss to lead the Tigers. Blake Holm completed six of his 13 pass attempts for 47 yards and a touchdown.
Peotone 49, Streator 13
Tristin Weglarz totaled 113 yards thought the air to go along with two touchdown passes for the Blue Devils. Ben Balmer added two more scores on the ground to lead a Peotone rushing attack that totaled five rushing touchdowns on the evening.
Watseka 48, Walter Christian 0
The Warriors scored three times in each of the first two quarters to set the stage for their second win in as many games.
Drew Wittenborn tossed five touchdowns and was 20-for-24 for 324 yards and a seven-yard rushing score. Brayden Haines secured three of those touchdowns and 85 yards on six catches. Hunter Meyer had a team-high 99 receiving yards. Braiden Wallwer had 88 receiving yards and ran for a touchdown. Conner Curry had 86 rushing yards on 10 attempts.
Milford-Cissna Park 66, Blue Ridge 8
The Bearcats hung up 30 points in the first quarter and improved to 2-0 with Friday’s no-doubter.
Trey Totheroh threw for three touchdowns and 170 yards and ran for three more scores and 145 more yards. Angel Salinas ran for 113 yards and a touchdown and had 35 yards and three receiving scores. Todd Paine caught a 63-yard touchdown and one of Salinas’ scores came from a Bryce Sluis pass.
VOLLEYBALL
Illinois Lutheran 2, Tri-Point 0
The Chargers lost both sets by a combined four points. Zoey Honeycutt led Trinity-Point with 10 assists, four digs and an ace. Melina Schuette added a team-high nine digs to go along with three kills and a block. Ellen Dyrby chipped in two aces.
BOYS SOCCER
Beecher 6, Grace Christian 0
The Bobcats exploded for five goals before halftime. A.J. Graham led the scoring affair with two goals meanwhile teammate Bryce Beck added a goal with two assists. Goalkeepers Cam Paulmeier and Jacob Farrar combined for a shutout behind the net.
No immediate stats were available from Grace Christian.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Kankakee 74, Spoon River 60
The Cavaliers were led by their best playmaker in Brandi Hudson, who finished with a ridicules stat line of 35 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Mae Graffeo notched 13 points, seven rebound, two assists and a two steals.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
McHenry County 13, Kankakee 8
After jumping out to an early 8-4 lead, the Cavaliers gave up a combined eight runs between the seventh, eight and ninth innings to McHenry County.
Ian Sanders went 2-for-2 with two RBIs to lead Kankakee. Kyle Iwinski faced 29 batters in six innings of work where he gave up zero earned runs and had six strikeouts.
