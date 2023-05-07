SOFTBALL

Central 15, St. Anne 0 (4 innings)

The Comets scored at least four runs in each of their three trips to the plate, drawing 14 walks to just five hits on their way to a 15-run win. Katherine Winkel, Audra Prairie, Rayven Perkins, Sydney Jemar and Alexa White each had a hit. White drew a pair of walks, totaled three RBIs and scored three runs. Alana Gray walked, was hit by a pitch twice, scored three runs and drove in a pair. Prairie scored twice and had an RBI. Winkel had a run and RBI apiece. Jemar tossed all four innings, allowing two hits and striking out 11 Cardinals.

Recommended for you