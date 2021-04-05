Soccer File Art
BOYS SOCCER

Central 2, Reed-Custer 0

The Comets were lead by Austin Bender who scored the match's first goal on a header assisted by a throw in from Dylan Bailey. Bailey then scored on a lefty-kick that was nearly saved. Ryan Kohler got the shut out with 13 saves.

Reed-Custer failed to capitalize on its scoring opportunities which resulted in zero goals scored. Stephen Condreay totaled seven saves.

Oakwood 14, Watseka 0

The Warriors gave up 10 first half goals before going on to lose by 14. Watseka goalkeeper Angel Brittenham totaled 15 saves.

VOLLEYBALL

Cissna Park 2, Iroquois West 0

The Timberwolves won in straight-sets by a combined 23 points. Shelby Johnson led Cissna Park with five digs, four kills and one block. Estefany Andrade chipped in 10 digs and a ace meanwhile Maddie Manning had two kills and a block.

Emma Morrical led the Raiders offense attack with a team-high five aces and nine kills. Mikayla Knake dished out 20 assists and Brooklyn Stadeli had nine digs.

Herscher 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0

The Tigers cruised to a straight-set victory over the Panthers. Ava Hasse finished with 20 service points including three aces. Olivia Mendell had 13 assists, two kills and two blocks. Allison Huizenga added three kills.