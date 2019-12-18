BOYS BASKETBALL
Central 49, Grant Park 46
A questionable no-call in the final seconds when it looked as though Dragons senior Troy Reynolds had been fouled allowed the Comets to escape with a narrow victory and earn third place at this year’s Wilmington Winter Classic.
Jacob Shoven led the way with 15 points for Central in the victory. Jay Lemenager added 10 points, and Kyle Peters scored nine.Andrew Fulk led Grant Park with a game-high 19 points in the tough-luck loss. Ryan Dulin chipped in with 12 points, and Reynolds scored 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kankakee 75, Eisenhower 35
The Kays delivered yet another beatdown Wednesday, this time routing Eisenhower by a 40-point margin at the Oak Lawn Holiday Classic.Avery Jackson led the way in the rout with a triple-double by scoring 25 points, swiping 11 steals and grabbing 10 rebounds in the win. Ambranette Storr scored 31 points in the blowout.
The Kays are 14-1 overall this season.
G-SW 57, Dwight 38
The Panthers still are perfect after a decisive win against Dwight in the Iroquois West Holiday Hoops Tournament championship game in Gilman.
Abby Beck led the way with 24 points in the title win, and Kaitlynn Kavanaugh added 13 points of her own. Kayla Kodat was a standout for the Trojans with 22 points in spite of the loss.The win improves G-SW’s stellar record to a whopping 15-0 this season.
