BOYS BASKETBALL
Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament
Central 58, Momence 51
The Comets advanced to the SVC title game after a respectable performance Friday. Jay Lemenager's 26 points led the Comets. Jacob Shoven tallied 11 points.
Johnnie Williams led Momence with 18 points and Jasper Jones scored 11 points.
Iroquois West 61, Milford 49
The Raiders will host Saturday's title game at 5 p.m. after Friday's double-digit win. Ryan Tilstra's 23 points led the team and Jack McMillan was equally effective with 20 points. Cannon Leonard had 8 points.
Trey Totheroh had a game-high 25 points in defeat for Milford. Adin Portwood scored 8 points and Luke McCabe had 7 points.
Cissna Park 64, Gardner-South Wilmington 55, 3OT
In a game that saw neither team lead by more than a bucket at the end of any quarter in regulation, the two teams needed a third extra session to declare a winner, with the Timberwolves prevailing to Saturday's consolation championship. No individual stats for Cissna Park were reported.
Connor Steichen scored his 1,000th career point for the Panthers as part of his 23-point performance. Caydan Landry, Nate Wise and Brandon States each scored 9 points.
Watseka 66, Dwight 56
The Warriors advanced to host the Timberwolves with a comfortable victory over the Trojans. Conner Curry led the Warriors with 17 points. Drew Wittenborn, Hunter Meyer and Jordan Schroeder all had 11 points apiece.
Abe Rieke led Dwight with 22 points. Wyatt Thompson scored 15 points and Brandon Ceylor scored a dozen.
NAIA Men's Basketball National Championship — First Round
Indiana Tech 82, Olivet 59
Almost exactly a year removed from seeing their season end at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic just minutes before their first-round tournament game, the Tigers were sent home on their own accord after falling behind big near the end of the first half and never bouncing back.
Alex Gross closed out his junior season in fitting fashion with a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds. John Contant ended one of the greatest careers in program history with 7 points, five rebounds and two assists. Landon Pflederer had 11 points, three rebounds and three assists and Cade Chitty added 10 points and five boards.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Olivet 5, (12) Indiana Tech 2
The Tigers' baseball team made it an overall athletics split with the Warriors and picked up a head-turning defeat against one of the best ballclubs in the country in the process.
Sophomore Ethan Underwood tossed an absolute gem, allowing two earned runs on five hits and three walks to go with four strikeouts in 7.1 innings.
Terry Daniels had a 4-for-4 day with a run and two RBIs. Nathan Moonen and Timo Schau each doubled, with Schau scoring a run as well. Jacob Bulthuis had two hits and drove in three.
THURSDAY
Kankakee 63, Rich Township 36
The Kays left little to doubt in the semifinals of the Southland Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals. Avery Jackson turned it up in the second half, where she scored 25 of her game-high 29 points. Ty Hill and Taylor Albertie each had 10 points.
Beecher 49, Tri-Point 29
The Bobcats put a bow on a 10-0 season in the River Valley Conference season and 12-2 overall record. Abby Shepard's 17 points were a team-high and she added five rebounds and a steal. Morgan McDermott had 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Ellenie Dyrby's 17 points led the Chargers. Melina Schuette added 8 points.
Grant Park 48, Grace Christian 14
The Dragons ended their season at 6-5 with a 5-5 mark in the RVC Thursday night. Delaney Panozzo had 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Double-double machine Brooke Veldhuizen did it again with 19 points and 14 boards.
Meredith Sanford had all 14 Crusader points and hauled down five boards.
Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament
Watseka 41, Iroquois West 20
The Warriors advanced to the SVC championship by doubling up on their rivals from Gilman Thursday. Natalie Schroeder's 12 points were a team-high. Allie Hoy had 8 points and five rebounds. Kinzie Parsons had 7 points and six boards.
Shea Small had 8 points for the Raiders and Shelby Johnson scored 7 points.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47, Gardner-South Wilmington 39
The Warriors will meet a familiar foe and one of their most bitter conference rivals as a result of the tournament's other semifinal. No individual stats were reported for Gardner-South Wilmington.
Dwight 37, Momence 19
The Trojans bounced back from a first-round loss to enter the title game of the consolation bracket behind Kayla Kodat's 14 points, three assists and five steals. Kaddy Kodat added 8 points, three rebounds and a steal. Destine Drapeau had 5 points, nine boards and an assist.
Kate Piekarczyk and Britta Lindgren each had 6 points for Momence.
Central 40, Cissna Park 26
The Comets will see the Trojans on Saturday after a comfortable victory over the Timberwolves. Natalie Prairie scored 16 points to lead Central. Haille Wilken added 8 points and Kamryn Grice and Allison Cox each scored 6 points.
Addison Seggebruch had 8 points, eight rebounds and two assists for Cissna Park. Mikayla Knake had 7 points and an assist.
Kankakee 70, Rich Township 55
The Kays advanced to the Southland title game with little worry Thursday. Rashard Harris led the way with 18 points and four assists. Willie Strickland notched a double-double with 14 points and 13 boards. Joeron Hill had 12 points and seven rebounds.
Tri-Point 62, Grant Park 57
The Chargers evened their record at 7-7 on the season and 6-4 in the RVC behind the three-headed monster of Connor Cardenas (21 points), Chace Cathcart (18 points) and Bobby Mogged (15 points).
Clayton McKinstry had 16 points to lead Grant Park. Troy Reynolds had 12 points and Travis Fick scored 11 points.
BOYS SOCCER
Iroquois West 3, Hoopeston 0
The Raiders continued their first week of the season with their second win of the year behind two goals from Santiago Andrade and a goal from Lucas Alvarez. Tony Espinosa and Daniel Kimbro each pitched a shutout during their respective halves in goal.
Coal City 6, Plano 3
The Coalers doubled up their nonconference opponents to start their season 1-0. Freshman Timi Shabini scored a hat trick in his first high school contest. Levi Counterman scored twice and Luke Hawkins also found the back of the net.
Normal 2, Kankakee 1
Kankakee wasn't able to match the physicality of Normal. Humberto Baez scored the lone goal for the Kay's. Ernesto Guzman totaled five saves in the second half.
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN CONFERENCE BADMINTON TOURNAMENT
Bradley-Bourbonnais (54 points) took second to Lincoln-Way Central (75 points) in Friday's SWSC Tournament.
The scoring system is based off six points for first, four points for second, three points for third and two points for fourth.
Gretchen Gray and Kate Spittal each picked up tournament victories.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Olivet 3, Trinity Christian College 1
The Tigers bounced back and won the last three sets after dropping the first set 25-20. Becca Bell led ONU with a team-high 15 kills, five more than teammate Carleigh Johnson. Janelle Skinner dished out a ridiculous 48 assists. Kaitlyn McMahan had a team-high 24 digs off the bench.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Olivet 3, Governors State 2
The Tigers improved to 4-1 with goals from Abby Cash, Katie Knutte and Sara Loichinger. Cash and Jillian Basile each picked up a assist.
