GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central 45, Beecher 36
The Comets handed Beecher its first River Valley Conference home loss in 10 seasons, ending a 56-game home conference winning streak the Bobcats had held since January 24, 2013, coach Adam Keen’s first season at the helm.
Central (6-10, 3-2) was led by Gracie Schroeder’s 12 points and Katherine Winkel’s 10 points. Alana Gray added nine points and Myah Martinez had eight points for a balanced scoring effort.
Beecher (2-11, 1-5) got a dozen points from Kendall Kasput. Sydney Bonham scored eight points for a Bobcats team that saw eight different players score at least two points.
Momence 49, Donovan-St. Anne 43 (OT)
In one of the most exciting River Valley Conference matchups to date this season, the hosts held on in extra time for a six-point victory to improve to 3-9 (2-4). Sydnee VanSwol led Momence with 16 points and four steals. Britta Lindgren added 12 points, four steals and four rebounds. A’Miracle Johnson had eight points, five rebounds and four steals.
No individual stats were available for Donovan-St. Anne (6-7, 2-4).
North Paulding (Ga.) 53, Kankakee 27
The Kays’ journey through Georgia continued Monday, where they fell to 6-10 on the season. Nikkel Johnson did the heavy lifting for the Kays with 15 points. Taleah Turner added seven points.
Manteno 55, Iroquois West 16
The Panthers shot 48% from the field offensively and held the Raiders to just two second-half points on the defensive end to improve to 9-5. Katherine Gaffney had a game-high 20 points and five rebounds. Sara Schmidt also scored in double figures with 10 points and seven boards. Kylie Saathoff added nine points and eight rebounds. Grace Sundeen also scored nine points and added four rebounds and steals apiece.
Ella Rhodes had 12 points to lead the Raiders, who sit at 8-7 on the season.
Reed-Custer 41, Wilmington 31
The Comets evened their overall record back up at 7-7 and improved to 3-2 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference Monday. Brooklyn Harding led the way with 13 points, five assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block. Kaylee Trimble went for 10 points, seven rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block. Caelan Cole also scored 10 points and added four boards and a steal.
No individual stats were available for the Wildcats (6-8, 2-3).
Tri-Point 38, Gardner-South Wilmington 36
In yet another highly-entertaining affair in the River Valley Conference Monday, the Chargers prevailed by a pair on the road to improve to 7-6 and 5-1 in the RVC. Lainey Bertrand led Tri-Point with 20 points. Adriana Hummel had eight points and Kyra Cathcart had five points.
Addi Fair scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Panthers (5-10, 3-2). Chloe Wells and Hannah Balcom had four points apiece.
Coal City 48, Plano 44
The Coalers continued their hot start to the season by improving to 9-3 and 3-2 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with their narrow victory Monday. Makayla Henline had a dozen points, four rebounds, three assists and eight steals. Audrey Cooper added 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and seven steals. Mia Ferrias chipped in nine points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal.
St. Joseph-Ogden 50, Cissna Park 41
The Timberwolves were dealt just their second loss of the season, falling to 10-2 on the year. Mikayla Knake had 16 points, six rebounds, an assist and a steal to lead Cissna Park in defeat. Addison Lucht chipped in nine points, four rebounds, two assists, five steals and a block. Regan King had six points, eight boards and a steal.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Watseka Holiday Tournament
Chicago Horizon Southwest 56, Cissna Park 48
The Timberwolves took sixth place in the Watseka Holiday Tournament. Gabe Bohlmann went for 24 points to lead Cissna Park. Seth Walder had 10 points and Chase Petry scored six points.
St. Anne 61, Donovan 44
The Cardinals edged their River Valley Conference rivals to take home seventh place. Jordan Davis had a game-high 21 points for St. Anne. Anthony Blake and Fred Burton had 14 points apiece.
Brendan Henneike led Donovan with 13 points. Griffin Walters scored eight points and Jacob Onnen had seven points.
Regular Season
Reed-Custer 71, Somonauk 32
The Comets shot 56% from the field and scored 24 second-chance points to improve to 5-1 in nonconference action Monday. Lucas Foote had a game-high 21 points to go along with seven rebounds, an assist and a block. Wes Shats notched a double-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and a block. Cooper Smith had 13 points and six boards. Jake McPherson had 12 points, three rebounds and an assist.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
KCC 82, Ancilla College 63
The Cavaliers head to winter break on a high note with a 19-point win that improved them to 5-10 on the year.
Jazmyn Smith had a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double. Sarah Burton nearly missed her own double-double, finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Myllena De Sousa was a perfect 4-for-4 from the 3-point line to finish with 12 points and two assists. Hayley Diveley also had 12 points and added three rebounds and three assists.
