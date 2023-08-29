Soccer File Art
Daily Journal/David Volden

BOYS SOCCER

Central 5, Momence 3

Central trailed 2-1 at halftime before outscoring Momence 4-1 in the second half. Ethyn Bailey led the Comets with two scores. Quinn Smith added one goal and one assist. Kyle Gifford and Gianni Panozzo contributed one goal apiece. 

