BOYS BASKETBALL
Central 37, Milford 36
Matthew Luhrsen led the Comets with a team-high 18 points. Luke Shoven added nine points and Aidan Podowicz chipped in four points.
Adin Portwood helped pace the Bearcats with 15 points. Gavin Schunke finished with 13 points and Carson Shields had three points.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 59, St. Francis De Sales 51
Bradley-Bourbonnais improved its record to 14-8 overall at the Orr Shootout. Nick Allen led the Boilermakers with 25 points and nine rebounds. Brayden Long had 15 points.
Peotone 49, Streator 35
Miles Heflin recorded a double-double with 20 points and 15 rebounds to help lead the Blue Devils. Wil Graffeo scored eight points and James Kuypers had six points and six rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cissna Park 47, Fisher 26
Mikayla Knake totaled 14 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal to help lead the Timberwolves. Addison Lucht added 14 points and two steals. Sophie Duis finished with eight points, nine rebounds and one steal.
Plainfield 53, Bradley-Bourbonnais 24
Ellie Haggard helped pace Bradley-Bourbonnais with 14 points. Sadie Grabow chipped in seven points.
Fieldcrest 60, Peotone 42
Peotone (23-1) suffered its first loss of the season with a double-digit defeat to Fieldcrest. Jenna Hunter helped pace the Blue Devils with 19 points. Marissa Velasco contributed 12 points and Mady Kibelkis had six points.
Galesburg Christian 50, Trinity 11
Meen Darasidh helped pace the Eagles with four points and two rebounds. Kerrigan Stam added three points, four rebounds and four steals. Nicole Villagomez and Valentina Cutuli chipped in two points apiece.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
KCC 78, Waubonsee 64
Jazmyn Smith recorded a double-double with 30 points and 11 rebounds to help lead the Cavaliers. Hayley Diveley tallied 22 points, five rebounds, six steals and four charges.
