BOYS BASKETBALL
Central 59, St. Anne 50
Less than two weeks removed from falling to the Cardinals in the blue division championship of the Kankakee Holiday Tournament, the Comets got their revenge Thursday.
Jacob Shoven led the way for the Comets with a game-high 27 points. Kyle Peters added 13 points.
Jamari Winston led the Cardinals with 15 points. E.J. Hayes and Connor Cotton had 11 points apiece.
WRESTLING
Manteno 39, Herscher 33; Manteno 63, Streator 0
The Panthers earned a pair of victories in Illinois Central Eight Conference quad action from Herscher Thursday.
Senior 285-pounder Ray Tovo, the only Panther to wrestle in two matches Thursday, earned a tech fall victory in the finale against Herscher to break a 33-33 tie and also picked up a tech fall win against Streator.
Coal City 72, Lisle 6; Coal City 67, Peotone 12
The Coalers didn't have much trouble earning a pair of victories a the ICE quad that they hosted Thursday.
Zach Finch (126 pounds), Gabe Ludes (145), Joey Breneman (152), David Papach (160), Ashton Harvey (170), Dane Dearth (182) and Gage Leake (220) each picked up a pair of victories for the Coalers.
Marco Spinazzola (120 pounds) and Paul Keane (132) were each victorious for the Blue Devils against Coal City.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peotone 53, Herscher 24
The Blue Devils used their defense to claim a blowout win in ICE play Thursday, allowing no more than nine points in any quarter against the Tigers.
Mae Graffeo led the Blue Devils with 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a steal. Courtney Burks added nine points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals.
No stats were available for Herscher.
Central 35, Cissna Park 23
The Timberwolves mounted a small comeback in the fourth quarter by holding the Comets to just two points in the final frame, but never scored more than six points in any quarter themselves as they fell on the road.
Hanna Offerman and Natalie Prairie had 10 points each to lead the Comets. Kamryn Grice added nine points.
Alexis Seggebruch and Mikayla Knake each had eight points to lead the Timberwolves.
Donovan 29, Grant Park 27
The Wildcats held off the Dragons by a bucket for a pivotal River Valley Conference win.
Delaney Panozzo led the Dragons with 11 points and seven rebounds. Micaelyn Benson had eight points and seven boards.
No stats were available for Donovan.
Dwight 50, Momence 31
The Trojans picked up a convincing win over their Sangamon Valley Conference foes Thursday.
Kayla Kodat had a game-high 23 points and added five rebounds for Dwight. Mikalah Bregin, Nora Anderson and Emily Weissmann each had six points, while Anderson hauled in seven boards.
No stats were available for Momence.
Illinois Lutheran 39, St. Anne 32
The Cardinals got a 17-point performance from Sophia Torres, but couldn't quite pull off the road victory Thursday.
Marlies Toby added six points and eight rebounds for St. Anne.
Reed-Custer 50, Manteno 26
The Comets stormed out to a mammoth 26-5 lead at the half and kept attacking in the second half for a big win in the ICE Thursday.
Kylie Balgemann just missed a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds for the Comets. Jaden Christian added eight points, two boards and two steals. Daniele Cherry had seven points, six steals, four assists and three boards.
Emma Riner had six points, a pair of rebounds and a steal to lead the Panthers. Chloee Boros had five points, two boards and a steal.
Streator 45, Coal City 35
The Coalers briefly led in the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs stormed away late for a double-digit win.
Madison Emerson had eight points, three assists and three steals to lead the Coalers. Audrey Cooper added seven points. Meghan Onsen had six points and four boards.
Watseka 49, Iroquois West 24
The Warriors held the Raiders to just six points in the first half to set the tone for their double-digit Sangamon Valley Conference win Thursday.
Kennedy McTaggart had 11 points and nine rebounds to lead Watseka. Sydney McTaggart was also in double-figures with 10 points and Natalie Schroeder added seven points.
McKinley Tilstra led the Raiders with eight points and Shelby Johnson added six points.
BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
Sandburg 106, Bradley-Bourbonnais 68
The Boilers suffered their first loss in the pool this winter to their SouthWest Suburban Conference foes, but there was still some happy news to come out of Bradley-Bourbonnais Thursday.
Isaiah Swilley, already the school's record-holder for best diving score, broke his own mark of 261 points on six dives by scoring a 263.85 Thursday.
