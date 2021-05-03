BASEBALL
Milford 7, Watseka 0
Payton Harwood was nearly untouchable for the Bearcats Saturday when he tossed a complete game, allowing two hits and a walk to go with 12 strikeouts in his shutout win. Aaron Banning went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run. Luke McCabe, Nicholas Warren and Sawyer Laffoon all had two-hit games as well.
Brayden Haines and Maddux Rigsby each had hits for the Warriors.
Donovan 7, Trinity 4
Tied 2-2 heading into the sixth, the Wildcats busted loose with four runs in the sixth and another in the seven to defeat the Eagles. Andy Onnen hit a two-run homer and scored twice. Brodi Winge had a pair of hits and scored and Conner Cardneas scored a pair of runs.
Rosario Gustalli had a two-run single for the Eagles. Zane Gadbois singled and scored two runs and Ryan Palmer doubled.
Streator 9, Peotone 4
Brok Krska hit a solo homerun for the Blue Devils in their defeat. Tristan Weglarz tripled, singled and drove in a run. Ryan Marsh scored twice.
Cissna Park 24, Momence 2 (3 innings)
The Timberwolves went nuts and scored 16 runs in the second inning for a no-doubt win. Malaki Verkler doubled twice, scored three times and drove in five runs. Mason Blanck doubled, singled, scored three times and drove in four. Bryce Sluis doubled, drove in three and scored three runs. Gavin Spitz allowed two hits in two scoreless innings.
Ethan Mills had a pair of doubles for Momence. Sam Petersen singled twice, scored and drove in two.
Cissna Park 16, Momence 1 (4 innings)
The Timberwolves opened up the nightcap with an 11-run first inning. Spitz doubled, tripled, scored twice and drove in two. Sluis and Devin Hull each had two hits and scored three runs while Hull also had three RBIs. Ian Rogers allowed an earned run on a hit and struck out 10 over all four innings.
Reed-Custer 6, Wilmington 3
The Comets edged their Illinois Central Eight foes Saturday behind Blake Bishop, who hurled a complete game, striking out eight and allowing two earned runs on five hits. Corey Burch was 4-for-4 with a homerun and Jack Stellano went 3-for-4 with a homer.
No stats were available for Wilmington.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12, Dwight 1 (5 innings)
The Trojans fell in an early 6-0 hole that became out of reach with a six-run fourth inning. Camden Beier had the Trojans' lone hit. Ryan Turner drove in Will Trainor on an RBI groundout.
SOFTBALL
Homewood-Flossmoor 15, Beecher 3
The Vikings turned a 4-3 lead into a double-digit win by breaking free for eight runs in the sixth inning and three more in the seventh. Ashlyn Rapacz led the Bobcats at the plate with a 3-for-4 day, including a double. Caelyn Thorpe and Kendall Kasput had RBI singles. Cynthia Hon pitched five innings and allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk.
Peotone 4, Streator 2 (8 innings)
The Blue Devils won a thriller Saturday, forcing extra innings when Alyssa Pach's RBI single scored Emma Herder in the seventh to tie the game at 2. Makenzie Strough sealed the deal in the extra frame with a two-run single. Herder also struck out six in five innings of relief, allowing an earned run on three hits.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Rantoul Invite (Kankakee, Herscher, Reed-Custer)
Three area teams were part of the 12-team field in Rantoul Saturday, where the Tigers finished sixth (55 points), the Kays finished eighth (45 points) and the Comets finished 12th (16 points).
Herscher saw two athletes combine for three first-place finishes when Kamden Lockwood won the triple jump and 800 M run and Drew Rogers won the 3200 M run. The Kays celebrated a victory in the 4x400 M relay and the Comets got a victory from Ethan Pickard in the pole vault.
Dwight 64, Central 44, St. Anne 32, Marquette 16
Three local teams took the top three spots in a quad meet held at Dwight. The hosts got wins from Abe Rieke in both the shot put and discus. They also won three relays — the 4x200 M (Emmett Timmons, Tanner Fisher, Isaac Telford, Carter Butterbrodt), the 4x400 M (Butterbrodt, Timmons, Fisher, Dillon Sarff) and the 4x800 M (Cade Croy, Kevin Ferrari, Michael Michon, Sarff)
Caden Perry gave the Comets victories in the 100 M, 200 M and 400 M dashes while Hunter Davis won the 800 M and 1600 M runs. St. Anne got a win in the 4x100 M relay (Reece Curtis, Lucas Hansen, Cesar Kiger, Jessy Mailloux) and Mailloux also won the long jump.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Bloom May Day Invitational (Kankakee)
The Kays tallied 38 points and took third-place out of four teams Saturday. Nevaeh Lowe won the 200 M dash and Jae Alderson won the 800 M run.
Central 69, Dwight 57, Marquette 35, St. Anne 18
The Comets held off the hosts by a dozen on the girls side. They got individual wins from Alexis Ward (3200 M run), Marley Green (300 M hurdles) and Laney Bottorf (triple jump). They also got relay wins in the 4x100 M (Allison Gerard, Kendra Coy, Karmen Coy, Luscentia Smolinski), 4x400 M (Bottorf, Sidney Marquie, Adyson Martin, Kalyn Alberts) and 4x800 M (Marquie, Green, Bottorf, Martin).
Dwight's Meghan Scott won the 100 M and 200 M dashes and the 100 M hurdles, Hailey Heath won the shot put and Nellie Rieke won the discus. The 4x200 M relay team of Koli Croy, Kassy Kodat, Kayla Kodat and Scott also took first.
COLLEGE BASEBALL (Sunday)
KCC 9, Sandburg 4
The Cavaliers got a four-spot in the first and never looked back Sunday. Owen Jackson homered, doubled, scored twice and drove in a pair. Ian Sanders went 3-for-4 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs. Josia Zamora tripled, singled, drove in two and scored. Kyle Iwinski tossed all seven innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits and 10 strikeouts.
KCC 14, Sandburg 4 (5 innings)
It was an even bigger offensive output in Sunday's second game for KCC with Jackson and Sanders each socking homeruns. Joey Humphrey, Drake Schrodt and Matt Lelito each had two-hit games. Dylan Wolff went four strong innings on the mound and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits.
