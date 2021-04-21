SOFTBALL
Coal City 14, Reed-Custer 4 (5 innings)
The Coalers scored five runs in the first inning to build an early lead and then scored in every inning thereafter to 10-run their Illinois Central Eight rivals. Kerigan Copes was a perfect 4-for-4 with four RBIs and a run. Makenzie Henline had three hits, three RBIs and a run.
Halie LaGrange was 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI to lead the Comets. Mya Beard had a double and scored twice.
Manteno 8, Peotone 1
The Panthers notched six runs in the first two innings before going on to route Peotone. Alyssa Dralle went 3-for-4 with a team-high three RBIs to lead Manteno’s explosive offense. Kayla Michalesko and Reygan Carlile each added two hits. Dralle improved to 1-0 on the mound, giving up one earned on five hits with 13 strikeouts in seven innings of work.
Mackenzie Strough tossed a complete game to lead the Blue Devils. Amanda Hasse added an RBI single.
Herscher 12, Wilmington 2 (5 innings)
The Tigers made quick work the the Wildcats. Colby McDivitt picked up the win (2-0) after tossing a complete game with seven strikeouts. Rylie Hartman and Mia Ruder led the bats with a team-high three hits each.
BASEBALL
Manteno 5, Peotone 1
Tied 1-1 in the third inning the Panthers went on to score four runs between the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Eric Beck, Edan Perez and Grant DeRose totaled two hits each to lead Manteno at the plate. Luke Trepanier used his speed to steal a team-high two bases.
Connor Janik and Matthew Derkacy recorded the only two hits on the evening for the Blue Devils.
BOYS TENNIS
Coal City 3, Yorkville 2
Tyler Johnson and Tyler Jackson each picked up straight-set victories to lead the Coalers in singles play. Coal City’s duo of Alex Gernenz and Cristofono Ferrara snagged the only doubles play victory in straight-sets.
GIRLS SOCCER
Herscher 4, Beecher 1
Alison Borschnack led the Tigers scoring affair with a team-high two goals. Ally Meyer hit the back of the net as well meanwhile Rourke Zigrossi totaled six saves.
Anyia Killis assisted Luz Sandoval for the Bobcats only score of the evening. Chloe Zurek and Carly Paulmeir combined for 15 saves behind the net.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Judson 4, Olivet 3
Narjis Mzibri, Heidi Moyo and Mia Schwada each won their singles matches in straight-sets. Heidi Moyo and Nirva Patel also picked up a 6-2 victory in doubles.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
No. 15 Olivet 3, No. 14 Saint Xavier 0
Reigning CCAC Player of the Week Alli Davis continued her hot-streak by hammering a two-run homer in the third. Sara Beers, Katie Marker and Miranda Southall each added a team-high two hits. Southall picked up the win on the mound, giving up zero earned on six hits in seven innings of work.
No. 14 Saint Xavier 7, No. 15 Olivet 2
The Tigers never recovered from their five-run deficit in the first inning. Sara Beers went 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead Olivet at the plate. Margaret Landis added two hits and an RBI.
