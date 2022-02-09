GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bradley-Bourbonnais 52, Andrew 39
The Boilermakers celebrated senior night in style, defeating their SouthWest Suburban Conference rivals by double-digits to end the regular season 8-20 (2-6).
Ellie Haggard's 18 points led all scorers. Trinity Davis scored 12 points and Sadie Grabow had 11 points.
Peotone 64, Manteno 26
The Blue Devils, who are the only area boys or girls team ranked in the IHSA AP Top 10 Polls with their ninth-place ranking in Class 2A, ended the regular season with a 24-4 record and an unblemished 14-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference.
Mady Kibelkis' 18 points led Peotone, who also got 16 points from Jenna Hunter. Danielle Piper had nine points and Marrisa Velasco scored eight points.
Sydney Sosnowski led the Panthers (11-13, 5-9) with nine points, a rebound and an assist. Katherine Gaffney added seven points and five rebounds.
Iroquois West 49, Milford 42
The Raiders stood tall in their Vermillion Valley Conference road test Wednesday night and improved to 19-11 (6-5). Shea Small did it all for Iroquois West, recording a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds to go along with a team-high four steals. Ilyana Nambo added nine points and four boards. Destiny Thomas and McKinley Tilstra each had seven points and six rebounds.
No individual stats were available for the Bearcats, who are now 17-9 (6-5).
Beecher 52, Central 19
Bobcats coach Adam Keen's 200th career win came Wednesday night, when Beecher advanced to 21-8 and 15-0 in the River Valley Conference. Rhiannon Saller led Beecher in scoring for the second-straight night with 16 points and four rebounds. Morgan McDermott was 3 for 5 from the 3-point line and had 15 points. Abby Shepard had nine points and four assists.
No individual stats were available for the Comets.
Grant Park 35, Grace Christian 24
The Dragons earned a double-digit win in River Valley Conference action. Brooke Veldhuizen led Grant Park with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Dylan Marcotte had seven points and five steals and Andi Dotson scored six points and swept eight steals.
No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.
Coal City 49, Dwight 31
The Coalers improved to 16-12 with Wednesday's nonconference victory. Mia Ferrias had 16 points, three rebounds and a steal for Coal City. Molly Stiles notched herself a double-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and a steal. Mackenzie Henline scored eight points and Abby Gagliardo had seven points.
Brooke Vigna had 11 points and eight rebounds for Dwight. Kassy Kodat had eight points and six steals. Njomza Asllani added five points.
Gardner-South Wilmington 40, Tri-Point 17
The Panthers were impressive in their River Valley Conference win Wednesday night, more than doubling up on the Chargers. Addi Fair outscored the opposition herself with a game-high 20 points. Aspen Lardi scored seven points and Taeryn Lardi had six points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Beehcher 59, Central 49
The Bobcats improved to 20-7 and 9-1 in the River Valley Conference with a 10-point win on the road. Adyn McGinley and Mitch Landis had 13 points apiece to pace Beecher, while McGinley added five assists and four rebounds and Landis added four assists and four steals. Duane Doss had 10 points, four rebounds and four assists. Chris DeFrank also scored 10 points.
Michael Hess had a game-high 16 points to lead the Comets. Ryan Kohler had 10 points and Grant Grider had seven points.
Salt Fork 50, Watseka 31
The Warriors fell to 14-12 and 6-4 in the Vermillion Valley Conference Wednesday. Hunter Meyer led Watseka with 14 points. Dane Martin scored nine points and Jordan Schroeder had eight points.
Cissna Park 62, Schlarman 48
The Timberwolves got the game of a lifetime from sharpshooter Gavin Savoree, who drilled nine 3-pointers as part of his 20-point effort. Malaki Verkler scored 16 points and Gabe Bohlmann had eight points.
