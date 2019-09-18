Daily Journal Staff Report
GIRLS TENNIS
Bradley-Bourbonnais 5, Bishop McNamara 0
The Boilermakers completed a perfect sweep of All-City competition by taking down the Fighting Irish by the same margin they defeated Kankakee last week.
Izzy Fritz picked up another win in No. 1 Singles by defeating Emma Gerth 6-1, 6-0 and Mary Henderson won No. 2 Doubles for the Boilers 6-1, 6-1 over Mya Pinski.
In doubles action, Harley Ondo and Mia Schwada bested McNamara’s No. 1 Doubles pairing of Jessica Vickery and Amelai Conroy 6-0, 6-4. No. 2 Doubles team Paulyn Bernadit and Sydney Goering picked up a win over Lilia Provost and Allison Perez 6-1, 6-0. The Boilers’ final victory of the afternoon came courtesy of No. 3 Doubles team Maria Sosa and Danae Williams, who defeated Riley Jones and Eymmy Vargas 6-0, 6-1.
The win locks up the All-City crown for Bradley-Bourbonnais in commanding fashion. They were a spotless 10-0 against All-City competition this season.
BOYS GOLF
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 156, Iroquois West 168, Tri-Point 232
An outstanding round of 36 from Iroquois West’s Jack McMillan was enough to earn medalist honors, but not quite enough to keep the Raiders in the running for first place at a triangular match with GCMS and Tri-Point.
All four of GCMS’ qualifiers finished between 37 and 41. Ryan Tilstra kept pace for Iroquois West, finishing with a 39, and Kade Kimmel wasn’t too far off at 42. The difference for GCMS was the Raiders’ fourth qualifier, Jack Pree, who came in with a 51.
Brain Curling delivered the top score for the Chargers at 44.
SOCCER
St. Anne 2, Bishop McNamara 0
Goals from Demetrius Wynne and Raul Guerrero led the way for the Cardinals in a victory over the Irish.
Damon Saathoff provided an assist for St. Anne.
Plano 3, Wilmington 2
The Wildcats made a late push with two goals in the final 20 minutes of regulation, but came up short in a Illinois Central Eight Conference loss to Plano.
Erik Ostheim was a silver lining for Wilmington in the loss. He scored one goal on an assist from Josh Girot and provided the assist on the second goal, which was scored by Joey Orr.
VOLLEYBALL
Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Iroquois West 0 (25-18, 27-25)
The Panthers held off the charging Raiders in a razor-thin second set to secure a two-set victory and improve their season standing to 9-3-2 overall.
Kaitlynn Kavanaugh led the way for G-SW with 12 kills, Carson Halpin added seven kills and seven digs and Kennedy Fair set up 25 assists and served up five aces in the victory.
Shelby Johnson had four kills and eight digs for Iroquois West, Estafany Andrade added 12 digs and Janessa Salazar made seven digs as the Raiders dropped to 1-9 on the season.
