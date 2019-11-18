GIRLS SWIMMING
IHSA Lincoln-Way West Sectional (Beecher, Bradley-Bourbonnais, Kankakee)
Two area schools, along with Beecher’s Julia Kramer participated in Saturday’s IHSA Lincoln-Way West Sectional, with the Boilers’ Elizabeth Noble serving as the lone area individual to advance to next weekend’s state finals.
Noble took fourth place in diving with a score of 404.5 in 11 dives, good enough for an at-large bid to the state finals at New Trier High School Friday.
The Kays finished seventh as a team (76 points), with the Boilers right behind them in eighth (74).
Kankakee brought home a top-five finish when the Kays took fifth in the 200-yard medley relay (2:02.20). The team was comprised of Summer Olshefski, Jenna Kenning, Lilly Spiese and Waverly Martinez.
Aside from Noble, the Boilers got another top-five finish from Lani Develder, Sam Tonic, Colleen Bassett and Sydney Kane, who took fifth in the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:04.53).
Kramer swam two events — she took eighth in the 100-yard butterfly (1:05.61) and 12th in the 100-yard backstroke (1:08.55).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!