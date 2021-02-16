BOYS BASKETBALL
Bradley-Bourbonnais 65, Andrew 60 (OT)
The Boilermakers picked up their first win of the season on the road in SouthWest Suburban Conference play Tuesday after outscoring the Thunderbolts 14-9 in the extra frame.
Owen Freeman led the team with 19 points, 14 of those coming in the second half and overtime. Mark Robinson scored 18 points. Isaiah Davis hit four 3-pointers in the second half and overtime and had 15 points.
Herscher 64, Coal City 51 (OT)
Herscher outscored Coal City 15-2 in its third overtime game of the season. The Tigers shot 8-for-9 from the free-throw line in overtime to help seal it.
Joe Holohan led Herscher with 18 points, one more than teammate Camden Burns. Tyler Murray added eight points and Trey Schwarzkopf totaled seven points.
Coal City's Riley Ponio scored a game-high 19 points, followed by teammates Kyle Burch (16 points) and Cason Headley (14 points).
Donovan 39, Grace Christian 35
Donovan out-dueled the Crusaders in a tightly contested battle that saw both teams tied at the half.
Andy Onnen had 23 points and seven rebounds to lead the Wildcats. Brodi Winge added 11 points and seven boards.
No stats were reported for Grace Christian.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coal City 29, Herscher 25
Coal City snagged its first win of the season thanks to an incredible defensive effort. The Coalers held Herscher to just 17 percent shooting from the field and six points total in the first half.
Meghan Onsen shot 50 percent from the field which helped her notch a team-high nine points for the Coalers. Teammate Molly Stiles added eight points and three steals.
No stats were reported for Herscher.
BOYS SWIM & DIVE
Bradley-Bourbonnais 103, Stagg 70
The Boilermakers took home their first road victory of the season after winning 11 of 12 events.
Isiah Swilley got things started in the diving portion, scoring 244.20 points which was good enough for first-place.
Zack Scheiwiller took home a pair of victories in the 200-yard individual medley (2:20.61) and 100-yard backstroke (1:04.90). Teammate Jake Lehman added wins in the 50-yard freestyle (22.75 seconds) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:09.42). Ethan Smith snagged a victory in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of one minute and 1.43 seconds.
Evan Short clocked in at 6:08 to win the 500-yard freestyle and the quartet of Scheiwiller, Lehman, Smith and Ben McDorman won the 200-yard freestyle (1:38.11) and 400-yard freestyle (3:54.66).
GIRLS BADMINTON
Lockport 15, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0
No Boilermaker managed to secure a victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.